Terna, Meloni intervenes: CEO Di Foggia under special surveillance

MILANO — Terna’s high voltage week ends at 1 in the morning on Friday 4 August when the company issues a press release confirming the anticipations of Republic of the day before. The CFO Agostino Scornajenchi and the director of corporate affairs Giuseppe Del Villano leave the company. For the former’s exit, however, a consensual agreement was found to ensure that he remains in his role as manager in charge of preparing the financial statements until 31 August, and then in the company until 31 December. In 48 hours, therefore, the slip of CEO Giuseppina Di Foggia was remedied, who on Tuesday summoned the two front-line managers announcing their dismissal, without having the names ready for their replacement and without communicating it to the board of directors and the market. as a listed company is obliged to do for strategic managers.

In particular, the appointment of the manager in charge is not up to the CEO but to the board of directors and having consulted the board of statutory auditors, since the company cannot remain without this figure even for a minute. Having heard Di Foggia’s intentions, Scornajenchi and Del Villano first turned to the shareholder Cdp and then to the Mef where the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti immediately warned the premier. Giorgia Meloni immediately summoned Di Foggia, having herself sponsored his appointment to lead the large public investee last April, asking him to account for what happened. The name of Di Foggia, former CEO of Nokia Italia, was on a list of five candidates for the leadership of Terna together with Roberta Neri, Gianni Armani, Agostino Scornajenchi and Stefano Siragusa. But she also jumped to the top of preferences because she is well known by Arianna Meloni.

In the conversation with Prime Minister Di Foggia he allegedly complained about the lack of collaboration from his subordinates on the front line, men very close to the previous management, that of Stefano Donnarumma. But when she was asked to include general manager Di Foggia in the organization chart, he refused with indignation, threatening his resignation. Meanwhile, the board of directors demanded an account of the incident by convening an extraordinary meeting for Thursday evening at 6.00 pm. At that meeting, the clash between the CEO and various directors took place, including the president of the Lega Igor De Blasio supported by Enrico Cucchiani, in in the end it was agreed to transform Scornajenchi’s departure from non-consensual to consensual, upon payment of a year and a half more indemnity than that due, and to have the latter remain in office until 31 August. By that date, however, the new CFO will have to be found and a new board of directors will have to delegate him to carry out the function of manager in charge, with the approval of the board of statutory auditors.

Thus a patch is put on Di Foggia’s slip and at the same time the potential damage to Meloni’s image is avoided due to a choice made only three months ago. But the difficulties remain for the former Nokia manager to take over a company with 5,500 employees and worth 15 billion. While the possibility remains in the background that the Mef and Palazzo Chigi still want to introduce a general manager to make management more solid.

