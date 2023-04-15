Home » Terna, Milly Carlucci’s daughter enters the Board of Directors. That’s who Angelica Krystle Donati is
Business

Terna, Milly Carlucci’s daughter enters the Board of Directors. That’s who Angelica Krystle Donati is

by admin
Terna, Milly Carlucci’s daughter enters the Board of Directors. That’s who Angelica Krystle Donati is

Angelica Krystle Donati, the daughter of Milly Carlucci on Terna’s board

Angelica Krystle Donati on the Board of Terna. At 37, the young entrepreneur daughter of the presenter of “Dancing with the stars”, broadcast on Rai1, enters the round of appointments ordered by the Meloni government.

With numerous managerial experiences, Donate yourself will collaborate with Josephine of Foggiathe new Chief Executive Officer who manages the national electricity transmission grid.

Who is Angelica Krystle Donati

Nata a Los Angeles e laureata in Management alla London School of Economics (LSE), Donate yourself is an entrepreneur and manager in the real estate and construction sector. Eldest daughter of the presenter Milly Carlucci and of the entrepreneur Angelo Donatiis grandson of Gabriella Carlucciformer showgirl and deputy of Come on Italy dal 2001 al 2013.

The young entrepreneur begins her professional career in the marketing and finance sector, working for three years in the Foreign Exchange Sales team in Goldman Sachs in London and dealing with the Southern European market.

Then it goes into Ralph Lauren, where he holds the role of Retail Marketing Manager. In 2012 she joined as Head of Business Development in Donati Spathe company founded by his father Angelo, which deals with residential, commercial, infrastructural and restoration works in Italy and abroad.

He is currently CEO of Donati Immobiliare Groupa Rome-based international property developer set up to manage the real estate development operations of his father’s company and expand its business abroad.

But that is not all. Angelica Donati it’s part of the National Builders Association (Ance), and in December 2021 she was elected national president of Young Reeds. You previously served on the board of directors of the youth group with responsibility for internationalization, and was president of Lazio young reeds.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Cheap electricity, high subsidies: That’s how successful the...

Arianna Meloni and the poisonous gossip: “I had...

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow...

Supermarket inflation: These foods have become particularly expensive

Businesses – IMF fears return of energy crisis

Caterina Balivo in the Caribbean, the presenter of...

Iran also punishes encouraging headscarves to be removed

JPMorgan: Q1 2023 net profit +52%, revenues and...

Solar energy: These startups are also turning the...

China market up 9.7%: 2.45 million vehicles sold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy