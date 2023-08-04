Terna, outgoing (from the end of August) the CFO and the corporate director

Listen to the audio version of the article

Terna is preparing to reorganize the group’s top management. During the night, at the end of a long board under the presidency of Igor De Biasio and in the presence of CEO Giuseppina Di Foggia “for an update on the organizational structures”, and after the rumors of recent days, the group formalized some choices on positions apical.

In detail, Terna announced that «the Company and Agostino Scornajenchi (chief financial officer, ed) today reached a consensual agreement to terminate the employment relationship which also provides for his/her permanence in the role, until 31 August 2023, and company until 31 December of the same year”. «Agostino Scornajenchi is therefore in full exercise of his function as CFO and Manager in charge of preparing the Company’s Accounting Documents until 31 August 2023», specifies the group.

The other exit concerns Giuseppe Del Villano, Corporate Affairs Director: in this case, the group declares, «a consensual agreement has been reached for the exit», and the manager is «replaced ad interim by Dr. Emilia Rio, in line with existing succession plans.

“Activities continue without interruption and in full agreement between the chairman, managing director and board of directors thanks to the excellent work and skills of Terna’s over 5,600 people”, underlines the group.

Based on the information available to the company, as of yesterday Scornajenchi holds 19,897 Terna shares and Del Villano another 47,752 shares.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

