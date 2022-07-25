In June, Italy consumed a total of 27.9 billion kWh of electricity, an increase of 2.7% compared to the same month in 2021. This was announced by Terna, which manages the national transmission grid, according to which in In June 2022, 86% of Italian electricity demand was met with national production and the remaining portion (14%) with the balance of energy exchanged with foreign countries. Net national production was 24.2 billion kWh (+ 1.4%). Renewables covered 35% of the national electricity demand. Production from wind (+ 32.2%), thermoelectric (+ 14.1%) and photovoltaic (+ 7.7%) sources grew. In particular, the growth of photovoltaics, which reached record production values ​​for the month of June, is mainly due to the entry into operation of approximately 1,500 MW of new plants in the last 12 months. On the other hand, production from geothermal (-5.9%) and water (-37.4%) sources decreased, with the latter recording a decrease of approximately 2 TWh. It should also be noted that in Northern Italy the level of reservoirs records values ​​close to historic lows (31%). Finally, as regards the import-export balance, the change is equal to + 10.1%, with an increase in imports (+ 7.7%) and a decrease in exports (-29.8%).