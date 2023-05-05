Terna, profit exceeds 200 million in the 1st quarter

(Teleborsa) – Ternamanager of electricity transmission networks listed on Euronext Milan, closed the first quarter of 2023 con revenues equal to 712.5 million euros, recorded an increase of 68.1 million euros (+10.6%) compared to the corresponding period of 2022. This result is mainly due to the growth in revenues from Regulated Activities, thanks to the increase of the regulated asset base (RAB) and the effects of the output based incentive mechanisms, in addition to the greater contribution of Non-Regulated Activities.

L’EBITDA is equal to 500 million euros (461.3 million in 1Q2022, +8.4%), while thegroup net profit to €200.2 million (€191.8 million in 1Q2022, +4.4%). L’Net financial debt it settles at 8,847.2 million euros (8,576.3 million euros as at 31 December 2022).

“The results of the first quarter of 2023, achieved in a certainly challenging context, demonstrate the validity of the strategy and actions deployed over the last three years – declared the CEO Stefano Donnarumma – Thanks to the continuous increase in investments for the benefit of the energy transition and the Italian economy, which continued in the first three months of the year, Terna was able to further strengthen its role as director of the Italian electricity system”.

Investments up 7.4%

In order to ensure the development of an increasingly sustainable and efficient national transmission grid capable of integrating energy produced from renewable sources in the best possible way, during the first three months of 2023 Terna implemented investments for 314.9 million euros, with an increase of 7.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022 which had, in turn, recorded a growth of over 20% on the previous year.

With regards tooutlook for 2023Terna he confirms to be able to achieve revenues of 3.11 billion euros, an EBITDA of 2.12 billion euros and an EPS of 0.43 euros. With specific reference to the Investment Plan, expected to total 10 billion in the five-year period 2021-2025, the Group has a 2023 target of around 2.2 billion euro.