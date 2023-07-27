Terna, record investments. Di Foggia: “we will hit the 2023 targets”

Terna announces record investments

Terna closes the first six months of 2023 with an improvement in all the main economic and financial indicators. EBITDA for the first time in the history of the group exceeded one billion euros at 1.019 billion (946.9 million in the first half of 2022, +7.6%) and it is also a record for investments that are growing “for the benefit of the energy transition and the country”: 830.5 million (+25.7%). An increase also due to revenues to 1,485.3 million (+11.6%), to the Group’s net profit to 411.4 million (+3.3%) and to the operating result, equal to 639.0 million ( +5.2%). Net financial debt also increased to €9,458.4 million (€8,576.3 million as at 31 December 2022).

In the second half of 2023 Terna will continue with the 2021-2025 “Driving Energy” business plan despite “a very volatile macroeconomic scenario”. An update of the business plan will take place in the first quarter of 2024, announced the CEO and general manager, Josephine of Foggia in a conference call with financial analysts.

Optimism for the achievement of the 2023 targets

The manager then confirmed the guidance: “We are on the right track to achieve all the announced objectives” for 2023. “The first six months of the year were still characterized by a complex and highly volatile macroeconomic scenarioin which commodity prices have remained high due to international tensions and the demand for electricity in Italy has decreased by 5.3% compared to the same period of 2022 ″ explains the company after the green light to the half-yearly report from the board of directors chaired by Igor De Biasio.

Demand dropped to 151 Thw due to the increase in average temperatures in winter and the reduction in industrial consumption

35% was generated from renewables. “The total net production was 126 Twh of which 42% covered by renewables” said Di Foggia. “At the end of June, the total number of applications for connection to the grid from renewable energy sources (including storage, photovoltaic, on-shore and off-shore wind, hydroelectric, biomass, geothermal) have reached almost 400 gigawatts”, specified Terna’s financial director, Agostino Scornajenchi.

In his vision, production from renewables “must grow by 65-70 Gw in the context of the EU ‘Fit for 55’ scenario by 2030” and that is a “major challenge”. The results “confirm Terna’s central role in achieving our country’s decarbonisation and energy independence objectives” observed Di Foggia. The over 830 million invested represent “a record for the period, confirming Terna’s ability to achieve its economic and financial objectives. We are determined to carry out the investments in the grid, within the timescales envisaged in the plan, to favor the integration of renewable energies into the electricity system”.

