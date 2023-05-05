Terna, revenue boom in the first quarter: growth of 10.6%

Terna: growth in revenues to 712.5 million in the first quarter. The increase in investments continues

The Board of Directors of Ternawhich met today under the chairmanship of Valentina Bosettiexamined and approved the results as at 31 March 2023. The first three months of the year, in the wake of 2022, continued to be characterized by a complex scenario with commodity prices still high due to international tensions.

Despite the challenging and very volatile context, Terna recorded a significant improvement in all economic and financial indicators, continuing along the path of growth in investments, in line with its role as director of the energy transition. In order to ensure the development of an increasingly sustainable and efficient national transmission grid capable of integrating energy produced from renewable sources in the best possible way, during the first three months of 2023 Terna implemented investments of 314.9 million of euros, with a 7.4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022 which, in turn, had recorded growth of over 20% on the previous year.

“The results for the first quarter of 2023, achieved in a certainly challenging context, demonstrate the validity of the strategy and actions implemented over the last three years. Thanks to the continuous increase in investments for the benefit of the energy transition and the Italian economy, which continued in the first three months of the year, Terna was able to further strengthen its role as director of the Italian electricity system“, he has declared Stefano Donnarumma.

