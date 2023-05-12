Home » Terna, there is an agreement with Donnarumma: the severance pay is over 6.5 million
Business

Terna, there is an agreement with Donnarumma: the severance pay is over 6.5 million

by admin
Terna, there is an agreement with Donnarumma: the severance pay is over 6.5 million

Stefano Donnarumma, CEO of Terna

Terna, there is an agreement for Donnarumma’s severance pay

I am leaving the company after a significant improvement journey of its economic-financial indicators, but above all of growth in recognition of its strategic role within the Italian economic system and in support of the country and the community”. Thus the outgoing managing director of Terna, Stefano Donnarummaduring his speech at the shareholders’ meeting, he spoke a few days ago.

Perhaps the manager already had the agreement in his pocket, the fact is that according to what he reports Milan Financethe agreement on severance pay of Donnarumma has arrived and includes a proceeds from 1.87 million eurosto which is added the sale of part of the shares received for the 2020-2023 Performance Share Plan of the company that manages the national electricity grid. We are talking, in total, of over 6.5 million euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Bags in strong red. Oil is falling but fuel prices are rising

You may also like

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: The best offer for...

Confcommercio-Censis, inflation impoverishes families: disposable income 150 euros...

EVG sticks to mega strike – ultimatum passed

Banks, the EU Court of Auditors slams the...

Elon Musk announces he is stepping down as...

Do you have to come to work on...

Africa: guaranteed pharmaceutical supply with Kenya Airways Cargo

Rent chaos in the big cities: These regions...

Poll, Italians reject the government on taxes and...

Shortage of skilled workers: The 10 most attractive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy