Terna, there is an agreement with Donnarumma: the severance pay is over 6.5 million

Terna, there is an agreement for Donnarumma’s severance pay

“I am leaving the company after a significant improvement journey of its economic-financial indicators, but above all of growth in recognition of its strategic role within the Italian economic system and in support of the country and the community”. Thus the outgoing managing director of Terna, Stefano Donnarummaduring his speech at the shareholders’ meeting, he spoke a few days ago.

Perhaps the manager already had the agreement in his pocket, the fact is that according to what he reports Milan Financethe agreement on severance pay of Donnarumma has arrived and includes a proceeds from 1.87 million eurosto which is added the sale of part of the shares received for the 2020-2023 Performance Share Plan of the company that manages the national electricity grid. We are talking, in total, of over 6.5 million euros.

