Home » Terna, via CFO and Corporate Director. Turn from the ad wanted by Arianna Meloni
Business

Terna, via CFO and Corporate Director. Turn from the ad wanted by Arianna Meloni

by admin
Terna, via CFO and Corporate Director. Turn from the ad wanted by Arianna Meloni

Terna, CEO Giuseppina Di Foggia takes out CFO Agostino Scornajenchi and the Corporate Director Giuseppe Del Villano. The title collapses on the stock market

The board of Ternaunder the presidency of Igor De Biasio and in the presence of the Josephine of Foggia (appointment strongly desired by Prime Minister Meloni’s sister) has revised the organizational structure of the company. Terna announces that the company and the financial director, Agostino Scornajenchi “have reached a consensual agreement to terminate the employment relationship which also provides for his/her permanence in the role, until 31 August 2023, and in the company until 31 December of the same year”.

READ ALSO: Terna, first half boom: 1.48 billion in revenues (+12%) and record investments

Furthermore, “a consensual agreement has been reached for the release of Joseph DelVillanoDirector of Corporate Affairs, replaced on an interim basis by Emilia Rioin line with the existing succession plans”. Agostino Scornajenchi “he is therefore in full exercise of his function as CFO and manager in charge of preparing the company’s accounting documents until 31 August 2023”, underlines the note Terna.

READ ALSO: Development and Cohesion Fund, approved 32.4 billion for Regions and Autonomous Provinces

“Activities continue without interruption and in full agreement between the chairman, chief executive officer and board of directors thanks to the excellent work and skills of Terna’s over 5,600 people. Based on the information available to the company, – concludes the note – at the present day Scornajenchi holds 19,897 Terna shares e of the villain 47,752 shares”.

See also  Boost Your Brand Sales Through Cinema

CEO Di Foggia’s decision caused the stock to collapse on the Stock Exchange: yesterday the shares of the public investee burned 478 million, according to what Dagospia reveals. Today, the stock closes down by 0.82% at 7.224 euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Temu: This cheap strategy is behind the new...

Amazon Surpasses Revenue Expectations, Market Value Skyrockets by...

Summer, like eating by the sea or in...

Vonovia: The construction freeze represents a problem across...

Wage Slowdown and Geopolitical Concerns Cause Wall Street...

Azimut: positive net inflows in July of €...

U.S. Stocks Drop After Non-Agricultural Report, Apple Market...

Rates up, liquidity down. The deadly mix that...

Parking: The cities with the highest fees and...

Research and development, Italy increases spending but the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy