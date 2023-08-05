Terna, via CFO and Corporate Director. Turn from the ad wanted by Arianna Meloni

Terna, CEO Giuseppina Di Foggia takes out CFO Agostino Scornajenchi and the Corporate Director Giuseppe Del Villano. The title collapses on the stock market

The board of Ternaunder the presidency of Igor De Biasio and in the presence of the Josephine of Foggia (appointment strongly desired by Prime Minister Meloni’s sister) has revised the organizational structure of the company. Terna announces that the company and the financial director, Agostino Scornajenchi “have reached a consensual agreement to terminate the employment relationship which also provides for his/her permanence in the role, until 31 August 2023, and in the company until 31 December of the same year”.

Furthermore, “a consensual agreement has been reached for the release of Joseph DelVillanoDirector of Corporate Affairs, replaced on an interim basis by Emilia Rioin line with the existing succession plans”. Agostino Scornajenchi “he is therefore in full exercise of his function as CFO and manager in charge of preparing the company’s accounting documents until 31 August 2023”, underlines the note Terna.

“Activities continue without interruption and in full agreement between the chairman, chief executive officer and board of directors thanks to the excellent work and skills of Terna’s over 5,600 people. Based on the information available to the company, – concludes the note – at the present day Scornajenchi holds 19,897 Terna shares e of the villain 47,752 shares”.

CEO Di Foggia’s decision caused the stock to collapse on the Stock Exchange: yesterday the shares of the public investee burned 478 million, according to what Dagospia reveals. Today, the stock closes down by 0.82% at 7.224 euros.

