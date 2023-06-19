Home » Terni, Mayor Bandecchi’s bomb: “I’m leaving Ternana and Unicusano”
Business

Terni, Mayor Bandecchi’s bomb: “I’m leaving Ternana and Unicusano”

by admin
Terni, Mayor Bandecchi’s bomb: “I’m leaving Ternana and Unicusano”

Stefano Bandecchi (photo Lapresse)

Terni, sensational double discharge for mayor Bandecchi: “I’m leaving the presidency of Ternana and Unicusano”

Double resignation for the newly elected mayor of Terni, Stefano Bandecchi. The patron of Ternana Calcio and president of the telematic university Niccolò Cusano, in fact, has decided to leave both positions held. A decision, in view of the City Council on Monday, announced by the entrepreneur himself on social media and made official on the site Tag24, the university’s online newspaper.

Bandecchi in recent months had ended up at the center of an investigation by the Guardia di Finanza in Rome for false tax declaration: 80% of Unicusano’s assets, declared to the tax authorities as a non-commercial entity and therefore beneficiary of exemptions, would actually be invested in companies active in the most disparate sectors.

READ ALSO: Unicusano investigation: the patron of Ternana football is investigated

This would have nothing to do, however, with the entrepreneur’s decision to give up the double office of president of the football and university reality: “I resigned because I want to do politics seriously, I want to be the mayor of Terni and do it well, for all those people who voted for me, but also for those who didn’t. And I do it because I want to bring Popular Alternative to high levels in Italy”. The new president and sole director of Ternana will be Paolo Tagliavento.

