If young people under 35 are asked whether they are satisfied with the protections they have in their work, not even one in five says they are. The theme was raised by the National Youth Council which carried out a pilot study in collaboration with EURES on “New professions and new margins. Opportunities, jobs and rights for the young people of the third millennium “. From this perception, the impetus towards the trade union seems to be born, to which almost 69% of young people recognize its usefulness.

Contract types and salary levels are the main reasons behind the responses received in this pilot survey, which involved 350 young people resident in Italy, aged between 18 and 35, evenly distributed by age and gender. The interviewees belong to 4 professional families, namely digital workers (34.5%), skilled (23%) and unskilled (20.4%) professions in the tertiary sector, sales and customer management staff (22.1%). Of these, 31.9% have a stable job, 42.6% temporary or precarious, 18.6% are self-employed, while 7% fall into another. In the sample considered, more than four out of ten boys (43%) earn less than 1,000 euros and only a third (33%) have a salary between 1,000 and 1,500 euros. Almost half (46%) believe they are not paid adequately for the work performed and a similar share of having to face critical issues in the work context, such as times and hours more sacrificing than those agreed or a lower salary or non-payment for the work done.

This is how 68.9% of young people say that union protection is useful, a figure that rises to 71.4% among the new digital professions and reaches 75% among those between 18 and 24 and women, among which critical situations are increasing, according to Cng-Eures data. The perception of the usefulness of the union decreases as the age increases and, if we take the tertiary sector, there is a gap of more than 10% between skilled workers who say that the union is useful (58%) and those who are not qualified (69.1%).

Looking at the aspects on which young people would need greater protection, it emerges that in the first place there are wages, as 35% say, followed by paid holidays and leave (24.3%), by respecting timetables, shifts , holidays (21.2%), health care (19.5%), contractual stability (19%) and regularity of contracts (14.6%).