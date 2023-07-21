Tertiary sector, pressure from the unions for the renewal of 15 contracts: ready for action

Listen to the audio version of the article

The secretary general of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra, entrusts his full support to the national assembly which brought together the service sector unions in Bologna in a tweet, in support of the renewal of contracts that have now expired for years and which concern over 7 million workers: from trade to tourism. «Full support for the mobilization in Bologna of Fisascat and the other trade unions to request renewal. No more unacceptable delays. Workers deserve more respect from companies.”

Cheap treatments to upgrade

The thousand delegates who gathered in Piazza Lucio Dalla lined up in a compact way in speaking of the “unjustified dilatory attitude of the counterparties”. If in the Covid period and in the immediate post-Covid period the dialogue continued to solve problems more related to the emergency, now the unions are asking to enter a new normality, where renewals can also find space, due to “the inadequacy of economic and regulatory treatments compared to a profoundly changed reality, following the pandemic and war crisis and the out-of-control inflationary dynamics”, write Filcams, Fisascat and Uiltucs in a joint note

The 15 agreements to be renewed

There are 15 contracts to be renewed, considering the macro-sectors of the tertiary sector (Service Distribution Tertiary, DMO, Cooperative Distribution), tourism (Hotels, Public Establishments, Collective and Commercial Catering and Travel Agencies), spas, housework, hairdressing and beauty and professional studios. The three acronyms now consider the delays unacceptable, also in consideration of the fact that the market tertiary sector paid dearly for the serious pandemic situation that upset the lives of millions of people in 2020. In the difficult and unexpected situation that emerged from March 2020, commercial distribution and domestic workers found themselves facing the emergency on the front line, putting their lives at stake, while workers in the tourism, spa and hairdressing and beauty sectors had to deal with the closures imposed by the government and were forced to stop, some without ever returning to work», they say.

Towards mobilisation

A very different situation from what we are seeing today, with the same sectors “recording a recovery and an increase in turnover”, say the sector unions. The general secretary of Filcams, Fabrizio Russo, speaking to the delegates explained that “if there are no substantial, concrete, real developments, already in the next few days, already in the next few weeks, with respect to the negotiations”, we will move on to mobilization “with permanent denunciation, from activities in the territories, from the punctual protest of abuses, to the strike”. For Davide Guarini general secretary of Fisascat Cisl it is «urgent to renew expired contracts that have been waiting for an answer for too long. We need to restore value to wages, quality to work, dignity to workers, future to people. We want renewals because they belong to us and we will win them at any cost ». “Bargaining and discussions at the negotiating tables – he concluded – remain for us essential tools for the progress of the achievements of work”. Paolo Andreani, general secretary of Uiltucs says that “wage has been lost for too long, we need to make a change: there are too many precarious and part-time workers, too much poor work, too much Sunday work, we need employment to have wages”. “The government – continues the trade unionist – must reduce taxes on contractual increases, the company lends a hand and workers’ wages are lent a hand: when there are too many people who have poor wages and who have no pension plans, sooner or later we get to the point: we need to reverse the trend”.