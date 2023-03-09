Home Business Tesla, 120 thousand Model Ys at risk of recall for the steering wheel that comes off in the USA
Tesla, 120 thousand Model Ys at risk of recall for the steering wheel that comes off in the USA

Tesla, 120 thousand Model Ys at risk of recall for the steering wheel that comes off in the USA

A possible detachment of the steering wheel from the steering column. This is the very dangerous, and in some ways incredible defect that would involve over 120 thousand Tesla Model Y revenues for this under the eye of the American road safety agency. The defect concerns Model Year 2023 cars, therefore recently released from the production lines. However, there shouldn’t be any specimens in Europe as the problem would only concern cars destined for the American market.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has in fact confirmed in the documents that it is “aware of two reports of complete detachment of the steering wheel from the steering column while driving”. However, the Nhtsa has not yet ordered a recall and the body is investigating Tesla’s Model Y following two complaints that the electric SUV’s steering wheels could come off while driving.

US officials say both vehicles were delivered to their owners missing a bolt securing the steering wheel. Both accidents occurred with low mileage cars.

