Tesla, the electric car giant founded and managed by Elon Musk, announced that it has concluded the third quarter of the year with deliveries of 343,000 units, less than the 364,660 units estimated by analysts. Production in the third quarter was 365,000 units, which includes 19,935 units of the Model S and X vehicles, both belonging to the higher price range, and 345,988 of the most popular models, the Model 3 and Y. Vehicle production it increased compared to the second quarter of 2022, when Tesla produced 258,580 electric cars.