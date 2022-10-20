The electric car giant Tesla founded and led by Elon Musk announced that it has finished the third quarter of the year with slightly better than expected profits, but with a disappointing turnover.

Tesla’s net profit (GAAP) grew to $ 3.33 billion, practically double from $ 1.62 billion in the same period of 2021, compared with a gross margin that remained stable at 27.9%, thus as in the second quarter of this year.

On an adjusted basis, eps came in at $ 1.05 versus the $ 1.01 expected by analysts, while revenue was $ 21.45 billion, lower than the expected $ 22.09 billion.

While lower than expected, Tesla’s revenue tested a new record. In the press release with which the quarterly report was released, it states that “the third quarter of 2022 was another solid quarter, with turnover, operating profit and cash flow at record levels, and with an operating margin that has reached 17.2% “. On an annual basis, turnover also jumped by 56%.

The Tesla stock, however, has discounted the disappointment on turnover numbers compared to the consensus outlook, and at the moment, in the afterhours trading on Wall Street, it is down by more than 6%.

In the previous days, Tesla had released the results relating to deliveries and production of cars, announcing that it had produced 365,932 vehicles in the third quarter, delivering 343,830, up from the 258,580 produced and the 254,695 delivered in the second quarter, when the group had paid the lockdowns launched in China to stem the new wave of Covid infections.

In the third quarter of 2021, Tesla had produced 237,823 vehicles, compared with deliveries of 241,300 units.