Tesla: A war Elon Musk is unlikely to win

Elon Musk’s Tesla company is on strike in Sweden.

The Swedish strike has sparked several sympathy strikes in neighboring countries. These include, for example, Finland and Norway.

The coordinated industrial action is causing headaches for Tesla operations in Sweden.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Business Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by an editor.

Elon Musk is at war with a group of Swedish workers. Tesla, the billionaire’s electric car company, is facing a wave of strikes across the country. The industrial action began at the end of October when the IF Metall union announced a work stoppage in Sweden. Since then, several other unions – including in neighboring countries such as Denmark, Norway and Finland – have joined in solidarity.

The Swedish workers want to force Tesla to enter into a collective agreement, as is common in the country. “Bargaining coverage is extremely high in Sweden,” said Lars Calmfors, professor of international economics at Stockholm University. “If you look at the entire economy, around 85 percent of all employees are covered by collective agreements.” There is no statutory minimum wage in Sweden. To ensure fair pay, the country relies instead on collective agreements.

Relations between the country’s trade unions and companies are also relatively harmonious. “In all Nordic countries there is a strong tradition of cooperation between unions and employers. But in Sweden this culture of collaboration is particularly strong,” said Calmfors.

US companies must comply with Swedish rules

The situation Tesla finds itself in is not an isolated case. “International companies often have their own compensation and pension systems that conflict with our Swedish systems,” says Calmfors. US company Toys R Us faced a similar labor dispute when it refused to give workers a collective bargaining agreement in the 1990s. After a three-month strike, the toy company reached an agreement with the Swedish retail workers union and essentially gave in.

The coordinated strikes are already causing headaches for Tesla operations in Sweden. The Swedish Post successfully stopped the delivery of new license plates for the electric cars, while Danish dock workers refused to unload the Tesla vehicles. Elon Musk even publicly railed against the workers, calling the strikes “crazy.”

Tesla has a lot to lose

The Swedish Tesla strike is a relatively small strike. The electric car company has no factory in the country and only employs about 120 people at its service facilities in Sweden. The market isn’t particularly important to Tesla, but giving in to the Swedish strikes could cost the company more in terms of reputational damage. “Tesla doesn’t have a collective agreement anywhere – at least not a voluntary one,” explains Calmfors. “If they were to conclude a collective agreement in Sweden, it would show employees in other countries that this red line is not absolute.”

“It is not the consequences of a collective agreement in Sweden that they fear, but that this could be an incentive for unions in other countries.” But Tesla has a formidable opponent in the Nordic countries, says Calmfors. “The unions are afraid of what this could trigger in the long term,” he said. “If it becomes established that large companies in Sweden can work without a collective agreement, they probably fear that this strong social norm will be weakened over time.”

The striking workers are partly financed by the unions, which represents an additional incentive for a strike, says the economist. “It’s a big deal for both Tesla and the Swedish unions,” he said, “but I think the most likely outcome is that Tesla will lose.” Business Insider reached out to Tesla for comment on the strikes but did not receive a response as of the publication of this article.

