Tesla has come under fire from German trade union IG Metall and politicians following complaints from workers at the Brandenburg plant about unreasonable working hours and fears of speaking out.

At its annual press conference, IG Metall, which has an office near the plant and says it is in regular contact with workers, said increasing numbers were reporting longer working hours and little free time. Furthermore, workers are increasingly fearful of speaking openly about their working conditions because of non-disclosure agreements that have been signed alongside their employment contracts, IG Metall said.

“Workers started working at Tesla with great enthusiasm for the project. Over time we are seeing this enthusiasm fizzle out,” said Irene Schulz of IG Metall Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen in a statement. “Tesla is not doing enough to improve working conditions and leaves too little time for leisure, family and recovery.” German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday that local politicians, from the centre-left SPD to the centre-right CDU, have expressed concern, calling for investigations by both Tesla and the local government. “The Brandenburg state government must enforce workplace safety through rigorous controls at Tesla,” Christian Baeumler of the Christian Democrats (CDU) told Handelsblatt.