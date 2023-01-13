“We passed by the Tesla store that day. We wanted to watch the excitement of rights protection, but we ordered a Model 3 ourselves.”

“After the price cut, the average daily order volume of our store is 150 vehicles. Recently, we have to work overtime every day until 10 pm.” On January 11, a Tesla salesperson in Shanghai told the “Daily Economic News” reporter.

As early as January 6, Tesla announced that both Model 3 and Model Y would cut prices, with a maximum drop of 48,000 yuan. In terms of specific price cuts, the starting price of Model 3 has dropped from 265,900 yuan to 229,900 yuan, a price cut of 36,000 yuan; the starting price of Model Y has been reduced from 288,900 yuan to 259,900 yuan, a price cut of 29,000 yuan.

A week after announcing the price cut, the popularity of Tesla’s terminals remains high. The entry of #tesla within 3 days to obtain 30,000 Chinese consumer orders# also topped the Weibo hot search list. “Tesla has not published this data, so I don’t know if it is true, but orders in our store have been skyrocketing recently.” The above-mentioned Tesla salesperson told reporters.

“Passing by the Tesla store that day, we wanted to see the excitement of rights protection, but we placed an order for oneModel 3。”On January 11, Rita, who works in Shanghai, told reporters.

Tesla’s price cuts not only stimulated an increase in its own orders, but also affected many car companies. The reporter learned from a certain brand’s car sales office that some of the brand’s intended customers began to consider buying Tesla.

On January 13, AITO Wenjie announced,since8point30minute start,REALWenjie will bring new prices for the new year, WenjieM5 EVThe adjusted price is25.98Starting from 10,000 yuan, ask the worldM7The adjusted price is28.98Starting from 10,000 yuan.In addition, for car owners who have picked up their cars before 8:30 on January 13, 2023, a New Year’s Thanksgiving reward event will be launched. The first owners of Wenjie M5 EV and Wenjie M7 will enjoy rights and interests with a total value of 33,000 to 35,000. Including extending the vehicle warranty to 8 years/160,000 kilometers and giving 120,000 AITO points as a gift. At the same time, Wenjie M5 can enjoy 2 years of basic maintenance.

However, in addition to asking the industry, the reporter learned during the visit that most car companies have not yet targeted price reduction plans.

With the current price of new energy raw materials remaining high and domestic car companies generally raising prices, why can Tesla “operate in reverse”? How is Tesla’s high single-car profit made? Will Tesla’s price “butcher knife” accelerate the reshuffle of the new energy vehicle market and break the original ecology? With these questions in mind, the reporter conducted an in-depth interview and investigation in the market.

“Since the release of the price reduction information, there have been a lot of people coming to see the car, and the store is full on weekends. Every time consumers come to the store, they don’t make an appointment in advance, and they basically come to see the car directly when they are shopping. Recently Working overtime has become the norm, and we currently don’t have much time and energy to follow up with potential customers.” The above-mentioned Tesla salesperson told reporters.

The reporter visited three Tesla stores on January 11. Because the visit was a working day, none of the three stores were full of customers, but consumers came to inquire from time to time.

“Although there are not many people who come to see the car on weekdays, our online orders are full. Overall, more consumers placed orders for Model Y, probably because the price of Model Y has been reduced more.” The above-mentioned special Tesla salesperson said.

“We do have a need to buy a car, and we originally planned to wait until the middle of the year to consider buying it. But this time Tesla’s price cut has been very large. We are worried that if Tesla raises the price later, we ordered the car first. said Rita.

In fact, there are not many temporary car buyers like Rita. There are reports on the Internet that someone placed an order for a Model 3 while accompanying a friend to defend their rights.

However, behind the surge in Tesla orders, some car owners who picked up the car before the price cut said: “(After picking up the car) for five days, it is calculated to be 10,000 a day (price cut).” There have been actions of Tesla owners defending their rights, and there are many videos of Tesla owners defending their rights circulating on the Internet. A number of videos circulating on the Internet show that some consumers pull up banners in front of Tesla stores claiming to be “cut leeks”, some car owners shout slogans such as “refund”, and some consumers have written joint letters to make many demands for rights protection.

The reporter learned from the Tesla sales office that Tesla has no price protection measures. Tesla’s order is valid for two months. Before the owner has placed the order but has not picked up the car, if the model price fluctuates, the actual transaction price is “take the low and not the high”, but after the owner picks up the car, the price will be reduced again. There will be no safeguards.

“There are no customers in our store to defend their rights, but we did receive calls from some car owners.” The above-mentioned Tesla salesperson said, “Whether there will be price fluctuations in the future is indeed a problem that many customers will worry about. Tesla’s The price of models has been adjusted dynamically, so some customers will choose to wait and see, but more customers choose to place orders after seeing this sharp price cut.”

Price cuts for stimulus orders Cost control supports price reduction space

Regarding the reason for the price reduction, Tesla China officially explained: “Tesla insists on pricing at cost.”

In fact, Tesla still has reasons for having to cut prices. On January 2, Tesla released its vehicle production and delivery report for the fourth quarter of 2022. The data showed that Tesla’s deliveries fell short of expectations for the third straight quarter. On the second day, Tesla’s stock price plummeted 15% in intraday trading and closed down more than 12%.

Industry opinion believes that the reason for the decline in Tesla’s stock price is that Tesla is currently oversupplied. The reporter inquired about Tesla China’s official website and found that the current delivery time for new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y models is 1 to 4 weeks. The reason for this situation may be insufficient orders.

According to Troy Teslike, a Tesla production and sales data tracking service provider, Tesla’s global order backlog has been decreasing rapidly in recent months, and as of November 30, 2022, it has dropped to 190,000 vehicles, a month-on-month decrease of about 33%. The number was close to 400,000 at the end of August 2022, and close to 500,000 between March and July 2022.

“To put it simply, if there is no order, the factory can only stop production. If the manufacturing company wants to have sustainable development, it cannot stop. If Tesla’s domestic market does not have 50,000 orders in a single month, the factory will not be able to operate normally. Tesla has always adopted The order mode, it can’t put inventory on 4S stores like traditional car companies, or invest in B-end travel to increase sales, and price reduction is the most direct way to increase orders.” Zhu Yulong, senior engineer of automotive electronics, explained from the perspective of factory production capacity The reasons for Tesla’s sharp price cuts.

It is worth noting that this sharp price cut has put Tesla’s earnings under pressure.

However, Tesla CEO Musk has made preparations for the reduction of Tesla’s profit margin in 2023. “2023 is going to be a pretty severe recession, and during that recession, margins are going to be low, even negative. Tesla’s gross margins are higher than anyone else’s, which gives us more room to Reduce gross margins to maintain or increase demand,” Musk said.

“In fact, Tesla’s single-car profit is very high, about 10,000 US dollars. The price cut has sacrificed some profits for Tesla.” Zhu Yulong told reporters. Yuan Renminbi.

How to do it1Ten thousand dollars in bicycle profits?

Tao Lin, Tesla’s vice president of external affairs, explained on Weibo that Tesla has many engineering innovations, including not limited to vehicle integration design, production line design, supply chain management, and even optimizing the collaborative route of robotic arms at the millisecond level.

Taking Model Y as an example, the rear body part uses one-piece die-casting technology. For this reason, Tesla has created a giant casting machine. This manufacturing process reduces the number of parts and reduces the manufacturing cost by 40%.

In addition, Tesla focuses on self-research, so as to avoid paying too much to the outside world. “Our in-vehicle system and the chips used in the car are all developed by ourselves. Although the R&D cost invested in the early stage is high, the cost will be gradually balanced after it is put into production. Many car companies need to cooperate with AutoNavi, Baidu, HKUST Xunfei, etc. cooperate and pay high cooperation fees, which Tesla does not have to pay, so that it can do a good job of cost control.” The above-mentioned Tesla salesperson told reporters.

The low-cost purchase of upstream components is also an important part of Tesla’s low cost. A staff member of a Tesla wiring harness supplier told reporters: “Tesla’s cost price is indeed very low. We don’t make money on the Tesla project. This is what we did in order to get Tesla. The sacrifice made by the order. Because getting the Tesla order is an endorsement for us, so that we will be more competitive when accepting other new energy projects.”

Under multiple cost controls, many people in the industry believe that Tesla still has room to cut prices. “After the Shanghai Auto Show this year, many car companies will launch a large number of models ranging from 200,000 to 300,000 yuan, which will squeeze Tesla’s sales. If sales are not as expected by Tesla, they may sell again. Carry out a price cut. Because they still have room for price cuts, the Model 3 may drop to around 210,000.” An auto industry insider told reporters.

Subject to bicycle profit Most car companies do not follow up on price cuts

When Tesla raises the price “butcher knife”, a “hand-to-hand battle” in the electric vehicle market is inevitable.

In the price range of RMB 250,000 to RMB 300,000 for Model 3 and Model Y, BYD Seal Hehan, Xpeng P7 and G9, Jikrypton 001, Weilai ET5, Wenjie M7 and other independent mid-to-high-end models are gathered. In addition, Tesla models also have a certain price overlap with electric models of some joint venture brands.

“Many consumers who look at Ideal L8, Weilai ES6, and Wenjie M5 will now consider Model Y, and some consumers who consider BYD Han, BYD Seal and Xiaopeng P7 will also look at Model 3.” Tesla mentioned above said the salesperson.

“Xiaopeng P7 has indeed been hit, but the order in my hand has not yet said that it will be unsubscribed. We understand that BYD Seal will be more affected.” A salesperson of Xiaopeng Automobile told reporters.

However, after visiting BYD, Wenjie, and Xiaopeng Motors, the reporter learned that most car companies have not followed up on price cuts.

“In fact, we still have a lot of orders that have not been digested. The current price reduction of Tesla does not have much impact on us.” A salesman of BYD Auto said.

However, some models of Xiaopeng Motors have some price reduction adjustments. “In the past two days, Xiaopeng Motors has adjusted the price of the Xiaopeng P7 480 version, and the price has been reduced by several thousand yuan. This is not an official price reduction, and there is no official notice. Only customers will know when they come to the store. Because after a while Xiaopeng P7 will have a replacement model on the market, and this move is just for some customer benefits of the 480 version of the Xiaopeng P7 in stock.” The above-mentioned Xiaopeng Automobile salesperson told reporters, “Frequent price adjustments or sudden sharp price cuts are not good for our brand. , It will also hurt old car owners, so we still hope to adopt a stable price.”

In fact, the high cost of products has become the reason why many car companies cannot reduce prices.

The car salesperson of Wenjie told reporters that there is not much room for price reduction in Wenjie: “Our models have many interiors and configurations that Tesla cannot compare with. These rich configurations determine that our single-car profits are not high. High, and there will not be too many price adjustments in the future.”

But on January 13,REALQQ announced that since2023year1moon13Day8point30minute start,REALWenjie will bring new prices for the New Year, among which WenjieM5 EVThe adjusted price is25.98Starting from 10,000 yuan, ask the worldM7The adjusted price is28.98Starting from 10,000 yuan, the price reduction range is2.88Ten thousand~3It ranges from ten thousand yuan.

It is worth mentioning that while AITO Wenjie “officially announced” the price reduction, it also launched targeted compensation for previous users. According to official information, for car owners who have picked up their cars before 8:30 on January 13, 2023, AITO Wenjie will launch a New Year’s Thanksgiving campaign. Among them, the first owners of Wenjie M5 EV and Wenjie M7 will enjoy a total value of 3.3 The rights and interests of 10,000 to 35,000 yuan include extending the vehicle warranty to 8 years/160,000 kilometers and giving 120,000 AITO points. At the same time, Wenjie M5 can also enjoy 2 years of basic maintenance.

“Because car companies have invested a lot in platform and technology research and development in the early stage, and we need to pay foreign companies a one-time development fee, which is not a small amount. At present, the economics of our electric vehicles are negative, and the price will be reduced again. If we do not, our losses will be even greater. Whether we need to adjust our product strategy and how to deal with the impact of Tesla needs to be discussed internally.” An insider of a joint venture car company revealed to reporters.

In fact, even Japanese cars with relatively high profits per car are facing greater pressure. The reporter learned from a staff member of a Japanese car: “Taking our hybrid models as an example, the research and development costs of the company’s hybrid system are very high, and domestic production still needs to pay patent licensing fees. It is difficult to reduce the price of hybrid models. The same goes for electric cars.”

For domestic car companies, price increases can ease operating pressure, but it is easy to hand over market opportunities to others, which will be a dilemma. At present, most car companies are limited by the profits of single cars and have not followed up with Tesla’s price cuts. It is not yet known whether they will adjust prices in the future.

In more than three months, this year’s Shanghai Auto Show will open. Under the new wave of electric vehicle offensive, will other car companies adjust their product strategies and join the price war? Or will Tesla cut prices again to preserve market share? A big drama is being staged in the electric vehicle market.

