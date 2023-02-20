Tesla on the Sigma mines, Musk wants to close the supply chain

Elon Musk get back to talking about yourself. Not for some strangeness or over the top output, but for a rumor that only concerns Musk’s business: Tesla would be interested in Sigma Lithium mines. An indiscretion that demonstrates how the strategy of the billionaire and founder of Tesla e SpaceX is well defined and aims to close the “supply chain of the future”. And, net of unconventional offers such as the 44 billion dollar one for Twitter whose economic return is at least difficult to hypothesize for now, it is far from improvised.

From the mines that extract essential metals to the creation of electric cars, of which he was a forerunner with Tesla, to artificial intelligence and satellite connectivity, in fact, Musk wants to be present in all the links of the chain he represents, at least for the moment , the future of technology and the development of technology at the service of man.

Producing own metals to cut costs and defend against China

Let’s start with the latest news. In the past few days Bloomberg News launched the indiscretion that electric car giant Tesla is reportedly considering the acquisition of the Sigma Lithium mining company. One of the sources close to the dossier cited by Bloomberg he also explained how Sigma Lithium is not the only company linked to the mining sector that the automaker would be considering. In short, Tesla, and by extension Musk, would like to become more autonomous by extracting at least some of the necessary metals to the creation of electric cars.

Sigma Lithium’s largest shareholder, A10 Investimentos, is considering the sale of its 46% stake. Sigma plans to make the Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil operational and start production from April lithium hydroxideone of the metals used by automakers to produce electric cars.

The timing of Tesla’s interest is not accidental. In the world, and particularly in Europe, we are in the hottest years to set up the transition to the electric car. And with the landing of low-cost Chinese competitors in the Western world, being able to lower production costs, and consequently prices, without cutting margins for Tesla would be essential to defend the market shares conquered thanks to Musk’s foresight on electrics .

Satellites and artificial intelligence, Musk is there

But Musk’s strategy doesn’t just include electric cars. For some time now, the billionaire has embarked on an enterprise that seemed impossible and which is instead starting to bear fruit with SpaceX. Not only the space race, in which he has nevertheless become one of the most important players in the sector, but also that of guaranteed internet connectivity via satellite with Starlink.

After assisting Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, Musk launched the Starlink service in Italy as well. The offer, also considering the off-market prices, may be interesting only for those who live in isolated areas and with traditional methods are unable to navigate at high speed. To subscribe to Starlink in Italy it is necessary to shell out 450 euros for the kit to be installed at home, to which 50 euros must be added every month.

Although the costs are not yet within everyone’s reach, what seemed like a utopia until a few years ago has been made real by Musk. And in the future, satellite connectivity will become increasingly central. Among other things, the service offered by Starlink represents the last piece of a supply chain that also passes fromartificial intelligence. It should not be forgotten that the billionaire is one of the founders of OpenAI, the non-profit organization that launched the now famous artificial intelligence ChatGpt. In short, Musk is already well positioned on the great innovations for the future of humanity. We’ll see if he will be able to close the entire supply chain.