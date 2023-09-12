Tesla and McDonald’s Collaborate to Revolutionize Mobility and Fast Food Industry

In an unexpected collaboration, multinational giants Tesla and McDonald’s have joined forces to revolutionize both the fast food and automotive technology industries. This collaboration between the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the fast food chain McDonald’s promises to change the way people view mobility and fast food.

Tesla, known for its electric vehicles, was founded in 2003 by visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk. While not the first brand to manufacture electric cars, Tesla was the pioneer in mass producing them. On the other hand, McDonald’s, founded in 1940, has maintained its position as a global leader in the fast food industry for decades. The fast food chain is renowned for its innovative products, including the Big Mac, McNuggets, and McFlurry, which have become favorites worldwide.

The collaboration between Tesla and McDonald’s China has resulted in a new McFlurry spoon inspired by the design of Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck car model. Affectionately known as the ‘Cyber ​​Spoon,’ this all-metal spoon features reflective edges reminiscent of Tesla’s new car materials. The handle of the spoon also includes the message ‘Don’t Panic,’ a nod to the inscription on Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster dashboard.

In addition to the spoon, the McFlurry containers served with it have been redesigned to match its style, with gray and black colors. The limited production of these special spoons is set at 50,000 units, available exclusively in China. Surprisingly, the price of the spoon is just four dollars, making it the cheapest Tesla product available for purchase.

While online rumors have been dismissed by Elon Musk as false information, the Cyber ​​Spoon is actually being promoted on McDonald’s Chinese website and will be available for purchase starting September 26 in all Chinese restaurants. It should be noted that the collaboration was organized by Tesla China section without informing Musk initially. However, once the situation was clarified, Musk expressed curiosity and interest in trying a McFlurry with the Cybertruck-inspired scoop.

This unexpected collaboration between Tesla and McDonald’s exemplifies the ongoing pursuit of innovation in the fast food and automotive industries. With the promise of changing the way we view mobility and fast food, this collaboration is sure to capture the attention of consumers worldwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

