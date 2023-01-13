Tesla, the electric car giant founded and run by Elon Musk, has announced price cuts on Model 3 and Model Y models sold in the United States by between 6% and 20%.

Last week Tesla had cut the prices of cars sold in China and other Asian markets.

Considering the price cuts announced in October, the prices of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars sold in China have dropped since September, according to Reuters calculations, between 13% and 24%.