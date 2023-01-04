Tesla e Apple, two companies that are often compared due to their innovation and the disruption they have brought to their respective industries. Tesla’s Elon Musk is known for its electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, while Apple, led by Tim Cook is famous for its software products and consumer electronics. However different from each other, both companies have completely changed our lives, Tesla with the introduction of electric cars and Apple with the creation of the iPhone. Both companies are members of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.

2023 opens uphill after a 2022 to forget, the challenges of Apple and Tesla

2023 opens uphill for Apple and Tesla stocks which experience sharp declines following investor fears about the stability of demand. It is Cupertino that records, in an absolute sense, the most conspicuous losses: after having touched i 3,000 billion dollars of capitalizationthe market capitalization of Apple fell below $2 trillion in 2022, sunk by rumors about its request to suppliers for fewer components for AirPods, iPads and MacBooks. In fact, the group burned a trillion dollars in just one year.

In the first session of the year, Apple shares lost 3.74% on Wall Streetreaching a value of $130.20, which are the lowest for 52 weeks. Some of the difficulties in terms of production are caused precisely by China, where Apple assembles more than 90% of its iPhones and generates a fifth of its revenues. The country of the Dragon seems to be the weak point of the American technological giant, forced to accelerate plans to diversify production to reduce excessive dependence on Beijing. According to the US tech guru Dan IvesManaging Director di Wedbush SecuritiesDespite declining demand for some Apple products, demand for the iPhone 14 Pro remains robust. That being said Wedbush Securities lowered their target price by $200 to $175reflecting the uncertainty related to production in China and the drop in demand that is starting to weigh on the growth of the Cupertino company.

Tesla in turn lost the 12.24%, in the first session of the year, bringing the title to a value of $108.10, following the numbers of deliveries in the last three months of the year below expectations (405, 278 units compared to 439,701 produced) but still up 40% year over year, 1.31 million vehicles for 2022. In 2022 Tesla stock lost the 70%, of which 50% in the last quarter of the year following Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, an operation that the market did not digest well. To date, the electric car manufacturing company has lost approx 900 billion dollars in terms of market capitalization since the highs of November 2021. According to Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities, beyond the negative impact of the Twitter purchase, the main concern for Tesla is now the demand, especially from China, which is showing heavy chinks in the armor at a time when competition is steadily growing nationwide with NIO, WORLD, Xpeng and others fighting for a “slice of the pie” in the market at a difficult time for Chinese consumers. And that will likely translate into more significant price reductions for Tesla vehicles in the coming quarters.

Tesla & Apple exclusive brands and ambitious products

Like Apple, Tesla has built its brand on exclusivity and ambitious products, prioritizing the user experience as much as the usefulness of the device itself. And both companies they integrated the software with the hardware in a way that revolutionized their industries, making the transition to new technologies relatively intuitive even for the non-tech-savvy user. As a result, consumers have to pay a steep price to be part of the Tesla universe, as Apple customers are in the computer giant’s ecosystem. Consumers depend on Tesla for both car repairs and software updates.

It is no coincidence that the companies have a lot in common, according to a half dozen former employees who have worked for both Tesla and Apple, Tesla has hired managers who have brought their team members from Apple, importing its language and culture of the design.

“Tesla is not a car company, it is a technology company that builds cars“said a former employee of both companies, interviewed by the Washington Post.

Also, the companies have a shared vision or emphasis on proprietary technology. Tesla uses a unique charging connector, similar to Apple products. Innovative over-the-air car updates mean users can be subject to sudden performance changes if products become obsolete, such as battery slowdown for which Apple has been criticized. Tesla’s unique systems have also proved difficult for government authorities investigating crashes to crack, an issue that echoes authorities’ difficulty unlocking Apple devices.

And it is thanks to these exclusive characteristics that the two companies have earned the loyalty of their customers.