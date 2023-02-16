Not only the competition, but the very prospect of a bankruptcy does not seem to scare Elon Musk, CEO and founder of the electric car giant Tesla. As a board member of the American EV giant.



“I disagree when Elon says that he wouldn’t mind if Tesla went bankrupt if someone else came up with a better car.”he has declared Hiromichi Mizuno, former investment manager of the Japan Government Pension Investment Fund, interviewed by CNBC’s Dan Murphy.

“I think this is his philosophy and that of Tesla”, said Mizuno, who was tapped to join the company’s board in April 2020.

Musk has previously said the automaker could have gone bust multiple times in its nearly 20-year history. In November 2020, the entrepreneur announced that the company had found itself in “about a month” after bankruptcy in the period before the production of the Model 3 carfrom mid-2017 to mid-2019.

In another interview, however, Musk had stated that his concern had been to keep the company out of bankruptcy.

In addition to his many other ventures, including space exploration firm SpaceX, Musk bought Twitter last year and is pursuing drastic strategic changes, from mass layoffs to an aggressive drive toward profitability. Investors are wondering if Musk is getting distracted as Tesla faces increased competition, macroeconomic uncertainty and regulatory scrutiny.

Reflecting on Musk’s growing workload, Mizuno joked that he’s not sure if the enigmatic billionaire is “human or alien”.

However, Mizuno has endorsed Musk, admitting they admire the tenacity of the tech tycoon.

A test of confidence in Elon also came last month from David Wallerstein, chief “eXploration” officer of Tencent, who said he has faith in Tesla’s ability “to continue to amaze us with what he does with technology”despite Musk’s distractions.

The Chinese tech giant has owned a 5% stake in Tesla since 2017.

Musk donates nearly $2 billion worth of Tesla stock

In all of this also comes the news that Musk donated nearly $2 billion worth of Tesla stock to charity, as reflected in Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

A total of 11.6 million shares were donated to an unnamed charity in the second half of 2022.

Musk, who enjoyed the honor of being the richest in the world for much of the past yearlost the coveted top spot to luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault after Tesla’s stock price began to fall in April when the Tesla CEO announced plans to acquire the social media company Twitter.

It was in that period that the ceo he began selling Tesla stock to finance his purchase.

Under US law, shareholders are not required to pay taxes on the wealth accrued from stock options. This accrued wealth is called unrealized gain and is not subject to tax.

However, when the shares are sold, the wealth gained is subject to a capital gains tax.

In any case, you can avoid paying taxes in the event that the shares are donated, precisely, to a charity.

Last year, Musk has continued to unload shares, worth $22 billion between August and December.

It must be said that the shares sold, 49 million, would in theory be subject to capital gains tax. The donation of 11.6 million shares will ensure that Musk does not pay all the taxes due.