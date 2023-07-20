Tesla board to pay back $735 million after lawsuit

Tesla-Chef Elon Musk.

Tesla directors are paying back $735 million to the company to settle a lawsuit alleging they were overpaid.

That includes $458.6 million in company stock and $276.6 million in cash, court documents show.

Excluded from the agreement is Elon Musk, against whom separate proceedings are pending for his $56 billion severance payment.

Tesla’s board of directors will pay back $735 million to the company to settle a lawsuit alleging it was overpaid.

The board team, which includes the Oracle co-founder Larry EllisonRupert Murdoch’s son James Murdoch and Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk said they will return stock and cash from options exercised from 2021 through this year, court documents show.

The total amount is approximately $735 million, consisting of $458.6 million in company stock and $276.6 million in cash.

Directors denied wrongdoing as part of the settlement and said they agreed to the settlement “to eliminate the uncertainty, risk, burden and expense of further litigation,” the filings say.

The settlement has yet to be approved by the Chief Justice of the Delaware Chancery Court. The proposed settlement excludes Elon Musk, who is pending a separate lawsuit over his $56 billion salary as Tesla CEO Reuters reported.

The $735 million settlement follows a 2020 lawsuit in which Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System accused Tesla board members of overpaying themselves in stock options from 2017 to 2020.

Tesla executives denied these allegations, arguing that the company was experiencing rapid growth that sent shares skyrocketing. Over the past five and a half years, Tesla shares are up 1,795%.

