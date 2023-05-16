Tesla boss Elon Musk warns of difficult economic situation – car manufacturer is “not immune”

Elon Musk warns of downturn – “Tesla is not immune”
Even the successful electric car manufacturer Tesla is not immune to turbulence. Company boss Elon Musk is preparing the shareholders for this. Now the US company wants to deviate from the previous course and advertise its vehicles.
DAccording to CEO Elon Musk, the electric car pioneer Tesla, as the market leader, is not immune to a downturn in the global economy. “Tesla is not immune to the global economic environment. I expect things to be difficult on a macro level for at least the next 12 months,” Musk said Tuesday at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas.
Because of the difficult times, the company will deviate from the previous course and advertise its vehicles. Musk said in April Tesla will prioritize revenue growth over profit after the company missed its margin target due to aggressive pricing.
Investor concerns also revolved around the lack of succession planning for the CEO, falling demand and his Involved in the social media platform Twitter, which he bought in October. “There was a short-term distraction because I had to perform major open-heart surgery on Twitter to ensure the company’s survival,” Musk said.
Tesla stock down 60 percent since November 2021
Last week, he announced that former NBC Universal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino would succeed him as Twitter CEO and that he would focus on products and technology.
Tesla shareholders quickly voted in favor of the board’s recommendations on almost all of the proposals on Tuesday. The company’s stock rose 0.6 percent in after-hours trading.
The stock has fallen about 60 percent since its all-time high in November 2021, amid Musk’s distraction from Twitter and concerns about slowing demand for electric cars.
