Tesla breaks down and blocks a road for nine hours

Tesla Model 3. Attila Kisbenedek via Getty

A Tesla stalled and blocked a road for more than nine hours, reports The Telegraph.

According to the report, the Model 3 came to a standstill near Salisbury in Great Britain.

Police and workers tried to move the car but made it wait for a tow truck to charge it.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

A Tesla obstructed traffic for more than nine hours after suddenly breaking down. This is reported by The Telegraph.

The Model 3 appeared to run out of power Tuesday while attempting to turn on a road near Salisbury, England. It could not be moved for hours, although a group of road workers and police tried to move it away from the busy intersection.

read too

Elon Musk played video games until 5:30 a.m. after his Twitter purchase offer because he was in “stress mode.”

Local pub proprietor Matt Grigg told the newspaper that police were at the scene for several hours and that the Tesla would not start, although it still had a charge.

Grigg added that the vehicle caused obstructions and delays throughout the day before it could be taken to his pub to charge.

Not the first Tesla that can no longer be moved

Back in May, a Tesla got stranded at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Ottawa, Canada, and a TikTok user shared a clip of the motionless vehicle.

“So the Tesla got stuck in the parking lot of the McDonald’s drive-thru. They can’t push it out because they can’t start it,” he said in the video, which has been viewed over two million times.

Another Tesla owner was locked out of his Model S in September last year after the battery died. Mario Zelaya said in a TikTok video that he couldn’t get in anymore and that it wouldn’t charge. He said Tesla told him the repairs would cost more than $20,000.

The text has been translated from English. You can read the original here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

