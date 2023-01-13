Listen to the audio version of the article

The success of the Tesla Model 3 is destined to increase, thanks to the substantial reduction in the list price for the Italian market communicated by the American manufacturer. The zero-emission compact will in fact be offered starting from around 44,500 (44,990 euros to be precise), against the current 57,490 required for the rear-wheel drive access version.

A move, in contrast to the market tred, which will make the owners happy but which will probably enrage those who bought a Tesla a few weeks ago. After all, Tesla does not yet have an economic model in its range.

Waiting to find out if and how the proposed set-up will change, a good 12,500 euro reduction in the list price (equal to over 20%) will lead the Tesla Model 3 to reach new sales records in Europe. Already today the electric sedan is achieving a long list of commercial successes not only against its electric competitors, but also against its thermal rivals as underlined by the absolute first position among the best-selling cars in December in Germany. Reduced price list also for the Tesla Model Y, which went from 49,990 euros to 44,990 euros. Despite the worst year by stock value, Tesla had strong business results with vehicle shipments up 40% year over year to 1.31 million and production up 47% year over year to 1.37 million.

Tesla Model 3 price 2023

It’s not often that you see a price reduction of more than 20%, especially in the past 12 months. Despite last year’s challenges, ranging from semiconductor shortages, the energy crisis, logistical constraints and further Covid-related disruptions, Tesla has been working towards future growth by regionalizing production and supply chains. A more uniform distribution strategy was also initiated to reduce delivery and logistics peaks. It remains to be seen whether the entire Model 3 range will be affected by the sharp price reduction. In this case, the rear-wheel drive Dual Motor versions will be offered starting at 51,990 euros (compared to 64,490 euros in the previous price list) for the Model 3 Long Range and 54,990 euros (instead of 67,490 euros) for the Model 3 Performance.

Prezzo Tesla Model Y 2023

Price reduced by 5,000 euros for the rear-wheel drive Tesla Model Y, from 49,990 euros to 44,990 euros. The Model Y broke a 50-year sales record held by the Beetle in Norway as the best-selling vehicle in a single year and also became Europe’s best-selling model among all cars in November. In Italy, in the last quarter of 2022, Model Y was the best-selling electric vehicle and Tesla was the zero-emission brand with the largest sales volume.