Tesla rattles off the account numbers for the third quarter of the year, which Elon Musk comments in the call with analysts and journalists: obviously someone asks the crucial question: so what? When will the software arrive that will allow Tesla cars to become self-driving?

When will the dream and goal of fully self-driving electric cars materialize in Tesla’s case?

The milestone still seems far from being reached.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in the call with analysts that he does not believe he will be able to get the green light from the authorities by the end of the year. And this means that the authorities believe that the software does not yet have those characteristics that would make electric cars safe, without a driver behind the wheel.

The Silicon Valley giant, it is recalled, currently sells a software at a cost of $ 15,000, known as “Full Self-Driving” (FSD), which allows, once installed on its vehicles, lane change and parking in autonomous way.

The software is complementary to the “Autopilot” function, which allows Tesla cars to steer, accelerate and brake within the lane they are in without manual intervention from the driver.

However, these characteristics do not make Tesla vehicles self-driving cars, as human supervision is always required in driving.

Elon Musk announced at an analyst conference yesterday that users in North America will receive an updated version of the FSD software later this year. Musk broke the news by pointing out that, even if we can’t talk about autonomous driving yet, Tesla drivers are unlikely to be forced to operate the control devices.

“The car can take you from home to work, to your friend’s house, to do the shopping, without you touching the wheel,” said the founder of the American electric car giant.

“Whether we need the approval of the authorities is a separate matter. By that time (end of the year), the approval will not have arrived yet ”, however, specified the CEO.

The statements were certainly not welcomed in a positive way by the market, given that several times in the past Musk had already stressed his confidence in the self-driving car project: the fact that there was no news disappointed Wall Street, which did not he did not even look favorably at some numbers of the quarterly report that the group released yesterday evening.

After the end of trading on Wall Street, Tesla announced yesterday that it ended the third quarter of the year with slightly better than expected profits, but with a disappointing turnover.

Tesla’s net profit (GAAP) grew to $ 3.33 billion, practically double from $ 1.62 billion in the same period of 2021, compared with a gross margin that remained stable at 27.9%, thus as in the second quarter of this year. On an adjusted basis, eps came in at $ 1.05 versus the $ 1.01 expected by analysts, while revenue was $ 21.45 billion, lower than the expected $ 22.09 billion.

While lower than expected, Tesla’s revenue tested a new record. In the press release with which the quarterly report was released, it states that “the third quarter of 2022 was another solid quarter, with turnover, operating profit and cash flow at record levels, and with an operating margin that has reached 17.2% “. On an annual basis, turnover also jumped by 56%.

The Tesla stock, however, has discounted the disappointment on turnover numbers compared to the consensus outlook, and at the moment, in Wall Street pre-market trading, it falls by more than 5%.