Tesla CFO Resigns Ahead of Cybertruck Launch: Vaibhav Taneja Appointed as Replacement

In a surprising turn of events, Tesla’s chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, has announced his resignation. The news was made public through a regulatory communication on Monday, just as the highly anticipated Cybertruck launch is approaching.

Kirkhorn, who has been with the company since 2010, took on the role of CFO in March 2019. Despite his departure, he will continue to work with Tesla until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. In a heartfelt statement on LinkedIn, Kirkhorn expressed his gratitude towards Tesla’s talented and dedicated employees, emphasizing their remarkable achievements that many believed to be unattainable.

With Kirkhorn’s departure, Tesla’s shares have taken a hit, experiencing a drop of nearly 4%. This decline is reminiscent of a similar reaction observed when the previous CFO, Deepak Ahuja, left the company in 2019.

Replacing Kirkhorn is Vaibhav Taneja, who previously served as Tesla’s Chief Accounting Officer. Taneja, who has an extensive background in finance, will now hold both positions simultaneously. Before joining Tesla, he was part of SolarCity, which was later acquired by Tesla. Additionally, Taneja brings almost 17 years of experience from auditing firm PwC, the current auditor for Tesla.

Tesla’s recent financial performance has been exceptional, exceeding expectations and impressing analysts. The company reported a 20% increase in earnings for the second quarter compared to the previous year, despite reducing vehicle prices. CNN reports that Musk’s company achieved higher profit margins than anticipated.

While the reasons behind Kirkhorn’s decision remain unclear, Tesla has not provided additional details about the change or the fate of Kirkhorn’s unusual title, “Master of Coin.” Known for its discretion in the media, Tesla has not publicly commented on the matter.

Tesla’s transition from Kirkhorn to Taneja marks a significant management change within the company. Kirkhorn’s departure leaves behind a legacy of considerable accomplishments and challenges during his remarkable 13-year tenure. Taneja will now steer the financial leadership of the automotive giant as it faces crucial milestones, including the impending launch of the highly anticipated Cybertruck.

