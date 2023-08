Tesla today announced that Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn has decided to step down after 4 years in this role and 13 years overall at the electric car maker. Kirkhorn will remain with the company through the end of 2023 to ease the transition.

In his place, Tesla has chosen Vaibhav Taneja, currently, chief accounting officer. The stock, which has gained nearly 50% in the past three months, is down 3% to $246 per share following the announcement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook