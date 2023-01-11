Listen to the audio version of the article

That Elon Musk is hyperactive is well known. That you love fueling the hype with a constant stream of news and commentary, too. And lately, with the many troubles that saw him protagonist in 2022, from the adventure of the Twitter acquisition to the collapse of his assets (200 billion less, a record) together with the capitalization of Tesla, he needs it more than ever . But the fact that two projects for as many or more plants of the car manufacturer come up on the same day is an unprecedented case.

News leaked tonight of an approximately $800 million expansion to the already existing and active factory in Austin, Texas, where the first battery-powered car maker has moved its headquarters. In the early afternoon the second news, namely that Tesla is close to a preliminary contract for a factory, capable of producing up to one million cars, in Indonesia, a land rich in raw materials for batteries.

The ongoing talks include plans for more sites in the Asian country, which would serve several functions, including manufacturing and supply chain. As mentioned, the definitive agreement has not been signed and it is not certain that it will go through, anonymous sources revealed.

Bet on batteries

Tesla has also applied to expand its Texas gigafactory with an investment totaling $775.7 million, according to government documents obtained by Reuters, marking one of its biggest expansion efforts since establishing the gigafactory from $5.5 billion near Berlin in 2022. Five new facilities are planned at the Austin site, including a dedicated battery lab for cell testing and a unit called Cathode, according to company filings on the site. of the Texas State Licensing Department. Tesla has not confirmed.

Local newspaper Reforma reported in December that Tesla may soon announce the construction of a gigafactory in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, with an initial investment of between $800 million and $1 billion.