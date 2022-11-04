[Epoch Times, November 03, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Bing comprehensive report) Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. recently closed China‘s first flagship showroom, the Beijing Parkview Green Experience Center. Tesla Inc has adjusted its sales and service strategy in China, people familiar with the matter said.

Tesla confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday (November 2) that the Tesla Experience Store in Parkview Green, an upscale shopping center in central Beijing, has been closed, and the original store service function has been transferred to the Raffles City store 1 km away. .

Tesla opened its first experience center in China in 2013 at Parkview Green Gardens in Beijing. The store was renovated and expanded in 2018.

Reuters reported in September that Tesla was considering closing some of its stores in luxury shopping malls in cities such as Beijing due to a sharp drop in passenger traffic due to the outbreak.

As of now, Tesla has 242 stores in China, including 17 in Beijing. However, more than half of Tesla’s China stores do not provide repair or maintenance services and are mostly located in areas with limited space and high rents, including the now-closed Parkview Green Park Tesla store.

Tesla has cut starting prices for its Model 3 and Model Y models in China by 9%, reversing an industry-wide trend of price increases. There are now signs that demand in China‘s auto market has slowed.

