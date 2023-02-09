Tesla is approaching doubling in value on the stock market since its low in January, propelled by a unbridled rally of “growth” stocks and positive signals afterwards to the announcement of the price reduction to stimulate the demand for electric vehicles.

The stock accelerates upwards by 5% a $212 per share at the opening of the Wall Street session, which implies a gain of 106% compared to the intraday low on Jan. 6.

The surge over the past month comes at a time when Investors return to hoard growth stocks such as, for example, US tech after a rather complicated 2022 for the sector, betting that the rate hike cycle of the Federal Reserve it is nearing its end.

The company headed by Elon Musk ha benefited from better-than-expected earnings and rather optimistic guidance on production in 2023. Positive news on electric vehicle tax credits also boosted sentiment.

At the same time, the sharp price cut in January seems to be working, causing increased demand for Tesla cars by sparking a price war in China.

Analysts: Increase in speculative trading strengthens Tesla’s performance

Second Eric SchifferCEO of the private equity firm Patriarch Organization “Tesla stock value is growing so fast because of a market that believes the Fed is coming to the rescue.” Strong fourth-quarter results along with “price cuts to stimulate demand for Tesla cars” also helped, Schiffer added.

An increase in speculative trading in recent weeks could also explain the gains, given the stock’s popularity among individual shareholders.

“Tesla has definitely been the primary focus of retail investors since the beginning of the year,” he said Marco Iachini Of Vanda Securities. While Tesla purchases by retail investors aren’t unusual, given that Tesla is “a favorite of small investors,” Iachini said the persistence and magnitude of the flows are surprising.

Despite rebounding from lows, stocks are still only at highs since early November and still have a long way to go to recover from the slump in the 65% registered last year.

The Tesla Relative Strength Index, an indicator that measures whether a stock is underbought or overbought, shows signs of overbuying, generally seen by markets as an indication that a decline is imminent.

