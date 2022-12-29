© Reuters. Tesla continues to rise more than 4% before the market, Morgan Stanley says Tesla’s stock price is already very attractive



Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ: ) continued to rise 4.52% before the market on Thursday (29th), and rose more than 3% yesterday. Many analysts have said that now is a good opportunity to buy Tesla.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley pointed out that the recent sell-off has created a buying opportunity for Tesla stock. They reiterated their overweight rating on Tesla, but lowered their price target to $250 per share from $330 previously.

“We think Tesla is likely to expand its electric vehicle lead (both traditional and new) in fiscal 2023, even ignoring the inflation-cutting bill, which is also the largest,” analysts said in a note. Potential winner.”

They also reiterated that 2023 could be a “reset” year for the EV market, as supply is expected to outstrip demand.

Analysts said, “Under such circumstances, we believe that those companies that can generate their own cash (without relying on external funds), and have scale and cost leadership in the entire industry chain (from manufacturing to upstream material supply) can become relatively winner.”

Analysts believe Tesla has become attractive as shares approach Morgan Stanley’s bear-case target of $80 per share.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley lowered its target price for Tesla to reflect the expected decline in fourth-quarter deliveries. Morgan Stanley analysts now expect Tesla to deliver about 399,000 vehicles, about 30,000 less than the consensus estimate.

