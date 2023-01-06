Tesla cut prices again, with a drop of up to 48,000 yuan. According to Tesla China‘s official website, the current starting price of Model 3 is 229,900 yuan, and the starting price of Model Y is 259,900 yuan. The news rushed to the top of Weibo’s hot search within a short period of time.

In terms of specific versions, the price of the Model 3 rear-drive version is reduced by 36,000 yuan, and the price of the high-performance version is reduced by 20,000 yuan; hit an all-time low in prices.

In more than two months, Tesla has adjusted the price three times. On October 24, Tesla lowered the prices of Model 3 and Model Y by 14,000 to 37,000 yuan. The adjusted starting price of Model 3 was 265,900 yuan, and the starting price of Model Y was 288,900 yuan. On November 8, Tesla cut the price in a disguised form through insurance reductions and exemptions, with a range of 8,000 yuan.

In the U.S. market, Tesla will also cut prices twice in 2022, by $3,750 and $7,500 respectively.

Tesla appears to have plenty of room to base its pricing on future order builds. Tesla is currently one of the most profitable automakers in the world. In the third quarter of 2022, Tesla’s net profit of US$3.29 billion surpassed Toyota’s US$3.15 billion. Based on the data for the third quarter, Tesla’s average net profit per vehicle was US$9,570 (approximately 65,600 yuan at the current exchange rate), about 8 times that of Toyota. The strong profitability provides confidence for Tesla to cut prices.

However, with Tesla’s frequent price cuts, doubts about its market demand have grown. In the third quarter of 2022, Tesla produced a total of 365,900 vehicles, which was 22,000 vehicles higher than the delivery volume. This situation has not been common in Tesla in the past few years. Some voices questioned that this is a signal of weak demand in the Tesla market.

In the fourth quarter, Tesla’s production again exceeded its deliveries. During the quarter, Tesla produced 439,700 vehicles and delivered 405,300 vehicles. The difference between the two expanded from 22,000 vehicles to 34,400 vehicles.

In this regard, the reasons given by Tesla are similar to those in the third quarter. Martin Viecha, Tesla’s head of investor relations, said on Twitter that the gap between deliveries and production is due to a smoother delivery model that would result in more vehicles on the way.

In 2022, Tesla will produce a total of 1,369,600 vehicles and deliver 1,313,900 vehicles, an increase of 40% year-on-year, falling short of the target of a 50% increase. In the capital market, Tesla’s share price has fallen by 68.91% in the past year.

While constantly cutting prices to stimulate sales, Tesla’s production rhythm is also being adjusted in response to inventory. At the end of 2022, Tesla’s Shanghai factory suspended the production of cars for a week, and this short-term suspension of production will continue after entering the New Year.

According to Reuters, an internal timetable shows that Tesla will produce 17 days between January 3 and January 19, and will stop electric vehicle production from January 20 to January 31 to extend the production period. Lunar New Year holiday. It is not customary for Tesla to extend production shutdowns during the Lunar New Year period.

On the same day when the domestic Model 3 and Model Y price cuts were announced, Tesla announced the prices of the Model S and Model X in the Chinese mainland market. The wheel drive version starts from 1.0099 million yuan, the Model X dual-motor all-wheel drive version starts from 879,900 yuan, and the Model X Plaid three-motor all-wheel drive version starts from 1.0399 million yuan. In the Chinese mainland market, the two models will be delivered in the first half of this year.

Considering the higher prices of these two new cars, the boost to Tesla’s sales may be relatively limited. However, Tesla has already planned a cheaper model. It is reported that the model may be named Model 2, the price is only 180,000 yuan, and it is expected to be officially launched in 2024.

Musk talked about Tesla’s third platform in the third-quarter conference call. He did not disclose the exact date, but he said that the cost of the next-generation car developed by Tesla is only half that of the Model 3, and the production volume may increase. It will be higher than the sum of all Tesla’s current models.