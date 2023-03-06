Home Business Tesla Cuts Model S, Model X Prices in U.S. to Boost Sales – WSJ
Tesla Cuts Model S, Model X Prices in U.S. to Boost Sales – WSJ

Tesla Cuts Model S, Model X Prices in U.S. to Boost Sales – WSJ

Tesla slashed U.S. prices for its Model S and Model X late Sunday to boost sales in the final month of the first quarter.

Updated March 6, 2023 13:41 CST

Tesla Inc. TSLA slashed U.S. prices for its Model S and Model X late Sunday to boost sales in the final month of the first quarter.

According to Tesla’s website, the price of the Model S has been slashed by $5,000, with the base model now priced at $89,990, down from $94,990, and the Plaid high-performance version, which starts at $109,990, down from $114,990. Prices for the Model X SUV have been slashed by $10,000, with the base model now priced at $99,990, down from $109,990, and the Plaid performance version at $109,990, down from $119,990.

In January, Tesla cut prices on the Model 3 and Model Y. While that raised some concerns on Wall Street about slumping demand and lower profit margins, analysts at Piper Sandler said the move may have succeeded in boosting sales and boosting market share.

