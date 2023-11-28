Tesla Cybertruck: Official Technical Details Revealed

The highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck has finally had its official technical details revealed at a brand dealership in San Diego, United States. The 100% electric pickup from Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has had a tumultuous history, with delays, price suggestions, and spy photos causing much speculation and anticipation.

The first delivery of the Tesla Cybertruck is scheduled for November 30, and some official specifications have been leaked from the San Diego dealership. Although there is still no official price for each version on sale, it is unlikely that the single-motor, rear-wheel drive Tesla Cybertruck will cost the previously suggested $40,000. However, double or triple engine configurations do seem to be confirmed.

The curb weight for the different configurations is known to be around 7,000 pounds for dual-motor models and 8,000 pounds for the three-motor option. The maximum payload is estimated to be 2,500 lb for the twin-engine model and 11,000 lb towing capacity. However, the three-motor model is expected to offer a lower load capacity due to the higher weight of the powertrain configuration.

Another highlighted characteristic is the resistance to breakage of the truck’s glass, which is a unique feature that is not yet fully detailed. The vehicle also includes an adaptive pneumatic system with modes for on- and off-road forays and an “ultra-hard stainless steel exoskeleton.”

Despite the revealed details, there are still many unknowns, such as estimated autonomy with a full charge, charging times, and performance figures. It is expected that these figures will be revealed at a later date, possibly upon the first delivery of the Tesla Cybertruck.