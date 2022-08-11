Listen to the audio version of the article

Nothing yet for sure. The electric pick-up by Tesla was announced in November 2019 in a spectacular presentation which, however, was followed by several postponements in the start of production, initially in 2020 with arrival in 2021 but then postponed again until 2023. Also as regards the technical specifications, the situation is “always in progress” with continuous announcements of changes and particular details.

Three different versions and prices

Elon Musk had announced that the Cybertruck range would consist of three versions: the entry level with a single electric motor and capable of reaching a range of over 400 km; a version with double engine and a range of 480 km; and a top of the range with three engines with a range of over 800 km.

Production, according to the latest updates, is expected to begin next year at the Austin, Texas facility. And according to the latest information, even the price has already changed from what was announced in 2019 (it was $ 39,900) since many things have changed in the world (including inflation) and the final one will probably be unveiled close to the launch. official.

Production problems for Tesla

Meanwhile, the Californian company has to deal not only with the pandemic, the chip crisis and the war, but also with production problems: the demand is much higher than the supply and this leads to huge delays in production, a factor that has also determined (perhaps) the production delays of the Cybertruck pickup.

The owner Musk has confirmed the target of 2 million cars per year for the future but it all depends on the production in the gigafactories which will have to go from the current five to a dozen to achieve those goals.