Tesla Cybertruck: The interior is shockingly bare

Tesla announced another Cybertruck feature. Tesla on YouTube The interior of the Cybertruck could be surprisingly clear, as one glance revealed. However, even a sparse interior should not do much to the hype surrounding the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck is expected to go on sale later this year. We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article. Tesla fans may just be getting their first glimpse of the interior of the Cybertrucks thrown, which is in stark contrast to his striking exterior. Photos purportedly from a Tesla shareholders day last week circulated on a Cybertruck fan forum on Wednesday, showing a new steering wheel for Tesla as well as a huge screen in the interior. Here you can see the contribution of Cybertruck Owners Club. A post in the Tesla Owners Club reportedly shows the inside of Tesla’s Cybertruck Foto: Screenshot via Cybertruck Owners Club External content not available “> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

The unconfirmed interior photos come as hype surrounding Tesla’s first pickup truck, the first all-new Tesla in years, is reaching fever pitch. Industry experts and analysts assume that the Cybertruck the pickup market as we know itwill change.

The sparse interior will not change this hype. Much of the excitement about the Cybertruck is based solely on the vehicle’s outward appearance, which according to Ivan Drury, automotive analyst at Edmunds, makes it a vehicle that competes with “everyone and nobody.”

“If the Cybertruck looks like it did when it debuted, then that should be more than enough,” said Drury. “Everything else in terms of technology and equipment is just the icing on the cake.”

Signs that the Cybertruck is getting closer to production have been leaked at the same time as CEO Elon Musk promised that the truck will be on the market later this year. The Cybertruck is expected to be the aging Tesla fleetdie much needed excitement will bestow.

Check out the original article Business Insider

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

