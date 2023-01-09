Listen to the audio version of the article

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s electric pick-up should finally be on sale at the beginning of 2024. Announced in November 2019 which, however, was followed by several previously announced postponements at the start of production: in fact, at first it was assumed for the end of 2020 with arrival on the market in 2021 then postponed to the end of 2023. It should be noted that continuous changes have also been leaked as regards the technical specifications.

Will the price of the $39,900 pickup change?

According to the latest news announced by Testa, production should have started at the Austin, Texas factory at the end of last year. The price of the Cybetruck should also change compared to the one announced in 2019 which was 39,900 dollars: the definitive price list at this point will probably only be revealed close to the official launch which has already been set for the end of this year, with deliveries to customers starting no earlier than early 2024.

The capacity of the Austin factory is 500,000 units

Compared to the 2019 prototype, some details of Elon Musk’s mega pick-up should have been softened but overall the controversial wedge shape of the bodywork should remain the same. The vehicle will be assembled at the American plant in Texas which, once fully operational, is expected to become the leading US automaker by production volume with a target of 500,000 vehicles over the next 12 months.

Tesla’s goal is to produce 2 million cars a year

Initially, the plant will produce the Model 3 in the basic version soon to be introduced, while the start-up of the new factory should, according to estimates, lead Tesla to produce a total of 2 million vehicles a year, further increasing the volumes achieved at the end of the last year which had amounted to approximately 1,400,000 units. The grand opening of the Texas factory, renamed the Cyber ​​Rodeo, coincided with a choreographed drone show.

The future of Tesla from the Cybertruck to the Robotaxi

Elon Musk at the opening decided to present the automotive future of the brand for the coming years. In addition to showing, in fact, the almost definitive version of the Cybertruck pick-up, the CEO also announced the possible arrival, but the conditional is a must since it is Musk of the new level 5 self-driving Robotaxi, i.e. the new type completely self-driving and therefore without any type of command and therefore no more steering wheel and no pedals.