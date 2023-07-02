Tesla Declares Price War in Auto Market with Massive Discounts on Model S and Model X

Title: Tesla Sparks Price War in Auto Market with Massive Discounts on High-End Models

Subtitle: Flexible Pricing Strategy Signals Intense Competition in Second Half of the Year

In a bid to dominate the electric vehicle market, Tesla has initiated a “price war” by announcing significant discounts on its high-end models. Following a successful sales promotion of the Tesla Model 3, the company has now introduced an out-of-car promotion policy for the new Model S and Model X, offering customers preferential benefits ranging from 35,000 to 45,000 yuan.

This year, Tesla’s pricing strategy has demonstrated greater flexibility, with the company frequently adjusting prices to manage existing inventory and stay competitive. Notably, both the popular Model 3 and Model Y have undergone multiple price changes, while the luxury models, Model S and Model X, have also experienced frequent price adjustments due to slow sales.

In the US market, Tesla previously slashed prices by $1,000 for the Model 3 and $2,000 for the Model Y in April. Additionally, the Model S and Model X saw a $5,000 reduction. The company initiated a promotion offering a discount of $8,000 for the entire Model S and Model X series, coupled with free supercharging services for three years to incentivize customers who purchased before June 30. Initially, this incentive aimed to entice owners of older Model S vehicles to upgrade to newer models, but it was later extended to all new orders.

Similarly, in the Chinese market, Tesla raised the starting price of the Model 3 and Model Y series by 2,000 yuan in May. Shortly after, on June 16, the company launched a limited-time promotion for the Model 3, providing subsidies of 8,000 yuan and preferential mortgage rates for customers purchasing the existing rear-wheel drive version within a specific timeframe. This move is seen as a prelude to the release of Tesla’s new Model 3 and the official sale of the current model.

Analysts from various institutions have predicted that Tesla’s electric vehicle sales in China during the second quarter of this year will achieve record highs. However, the company is also anticipating fierce competition from local electric vehicle manufacturers like BYD.

With its latest move, Tesla aims to maintain its market dominance by enticing potential buyers with attractive discounts on its high-end models. As the prospect of a “price war” in the auto market looms, consumers can anticipate competitive deals and a range of options as the industry battles intensify in the second half of the year.

