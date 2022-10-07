Tesla delivered 343,800 vehicles in Q3, the most so far

IT House reported on October 3 that Tesla has released the latest vehicle delivery and production reports. Electric car maker Tesla said it produced 365,923 vehicles and delivered 343,830 in the third quarter of 2022 (July 1-September 30), the most deliveries of any quarter so far. However, according to the news agency, this was lower than expected. Analysts on average expect Tesla to deliver 359,162 electric vehicles in the quarter.

IT House has learned that, specifically, Tesla produced 19,935 Model S/X and 345,988 Model 3/Y. The company also delivered 18,672 Model S/X and 325,158 Model 3/Y in the third quarter of 2022.

In a press release, Tesla noted that the company has begun transitioning to a more uniform regional mix of weekly vehicle builds. This led the company to increase the number of cars in transit at the end of the quarter.

Tesla’s deliveries in the third quarter of 2022 can be described as successful. By comparison, the company delivered a total of 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, 310,480 in the first quarter of 2022, and 254,695 in the second quarter of 2022. Tesla’s production in the third quarter of 2022 increased by nearly 54% year-on-year and 41.5% from the second quarter of 2022.

Tesla said it will report its third-quarter 2022 earnings results after markets close on October 19, 2022.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed out last year that Tesla’s deliveries at the end of each quarter increase significantly. This is thanks to the Shanghai Gigafactory (which recently built its 1 millionth car), which manufactures EVs destined for Europe and other countries in the first half of each quarter, “first for cars to far-flung parts of China, then for cars in areas near China,” Musk said.