Deliveries from Tesla’s Shanghai factory plummeted in December after a record November as production was temporarily halted amid equipment upgrades and low consumer demand.

The Texas-based company shipped just 55,796 Chinese-made vehicles last month, up nearly half from the previous month, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association. The APC did not provide a breakdown of the number of cars entering the domestic market versus how many were exported.

This brings the total number of EVs manufactured by Tesla in China to 710,865 for 2022, or about 54 percent of the company’s worldwide sales of 1.31 million.

Tesla’s global shipments grew 40% last year, below the 50% average annual growth rate the company said it expects to achieve in multiple years.

Despite the rollout of a series of buying incentives in China, including price cuts and insurance subsidies, Tesla voluntarily reduced production at its Shanghai plant for the first time last month and suspended production starting on 25 December.

While workers returned to normal earlier this week, the automaker will allow employees to take at least eight days off during the Lunar New Year holiday to complete the upgrades, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla’s global deliveries missed estimates for a third consecutive quarter, prompting JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman to note that the EV maker’s year-over-year growth “will likely decline each year from here on out.”

In China, the world‘s largest electric car market, Tesla is also facing growing competition from local rivals such as BYD and Nio.