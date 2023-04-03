Electric car maker Tesla lowered prices in January. The company, which also produces in Brandenburg (our photo), can now report an increase in deliveries. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tesla released its production and delivery numbers for the first quarter and reported a record number of deliveries. A series of price cuts the company made in January appears to have boosted demand for the electric cars. Investors will get a more accurate picture of how pricing has impacted the company’s earnings at the earnings press conference later this month.

Tesla reports a record number of vehicles delivered in the first quarter of 2023, up about 36 percent year-on-year, after the company launched a series of price cuts to boost sales. The e-car manufacturer reported production of around 440,000 cars and almost 423,000 vehicle deliveries for the first quarter this Sunday. The earnings report for the first quarter is due to be published later this month.

The increase in sales may be due in part to the price war Tesla sparked earlier this year when the company cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y by up to 20 percent in January. The lower-priced Model 3 and Model Y are by far Tesla’s most popular vehicles, accounting for about 97 percent of first-quarter deliveries.

Analysts said Insider in March, the cuts seemed to be having an impact as demand for the cheaper Teslas picked up following the January measure. It remains to be seen, however, whether the rising demand can offset the drop in prices.

The latest numbers from the Elon Musk-led company show an increase of about 4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022, when Tesla reported just over 405,000 deliveries, and an increase of about 36 percent from the first quarter of 2022, when U.S. Company announced about 310,000 deliveries.

The automaker has now fallen short of expectations from analysts at FactSet, which reported an average of 432,000 deliveries on Friday and reported “Wall Street Journal” and CNBC were quoted.

Tesla stock price has risen significantly since January

Tesla stock rebounded during the first quarter after falling about 65 percent over the past year. It has risen from a low of just over $100 in early January to around $207 at the close last Friday.

The findings report bursts into a series of investigations by federal regulators accidents, which may have been caused by the company’s driver assistance software, as well as reports of faulty seat belts and steering wheels. Some of Tesla’s electric semi-trucks, which aren’t included in production and delivery figures, were recalled last month due to parking brake problems.

Demand at Tesla could fall due to new US tax rules

The Treasury Department also recently enacted new EV tax credit rules, which are expected to come into force later this month. They could impact demand for Teslas and other EVs as certain models no longer qualify for the $7,500 tax credit.

