On August 3, according to Sina Technology, Tesla has developed its own recruitment software to recruit employees. The move is aimed at lowering recruitment-related costs and reducing reliance on external suppliers.

With its own recruiting software, Tesla can find and hire employees without paying other recruiting firms like Oracle, SAP and Avature.

Tesla’s workforce has grown substantially in recent years as vehicle deliveries have increased. According to foreign media reports, last year, the number of Tesla employees increased by 28,533 to 99,290.

On June 2 this year, Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk said in an email to company executives titled “Global Hiring Pause” that the company needed to “cut about 10% of its workforce. ” and suspended all Tesla hiring globally. By “about 10% of the workforce,” Musk was referring to a 10% cut in salaried employees, with the number of hourly workers expected to increase.