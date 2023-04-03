On Wall Street there was a mixed performance for Tesla which is currently down 2% in the pre-market, thus reaching $200 per share.

Tesla released its first-quarter vehicle sales and production report for 2023 yesterday, reporting 422,875 deliveries (with total production in the first quarter of 440,808 units). A record figure even if slightly below the estimates dictated by CEO Elon Musk, which expected a faster pace of production to ensure a 50% increase over last year.

Tesla’s deliveries turned out to be in line with analysts’ expectationsthat according to an average drawn up by FactSet, the estimates varied within a range between 410,000 and 451,000 deliveries foreseen.

Looking in detail at the numbers for the first quarter of 2023 we see how total sales in the period represent a 36% increase in sales compared to the 310,048 deliveries recorded in the same period of the previous year; besides one 4% growth in sales compared to the last quarter of 2022 (405,278 vehicles sold).

Sales driven by price cuts

The first quarter of 2023 was characterized by repeated major price cuts by Tesla in the United States, but also in Europe and China. From this perspective, it is clear that these price cuts have revived demand in a slowing auto market, helping Tesla’s quarterly sales to hit a new all-time high.

Tesla stated that it produced 19,437 Model S and X vehicles so i 421,371 of its Model 3 and Y vehicles for the period ending March 31, 2023. We remind you that since January Tesla has cut the prices of its entire range of vehicles, but Tesla’s discounts have focused precisely on the Model 3 and Y models, reaching almost 20%.

Keep in mind that sales of Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers accounted for approximately 97 percent of the company’s first-quarter shipments.

The aggressive discounts practiced by Tesla have unleashed a real “price war” in electric vehicleschallenging competitors, including Ford e General Motorswho are trying to gain market share in the all-electric vehicle segment.

Indeed, Tesla has more leeway than most automakers to play with prices, and this one thanks to relatively high operating margins, as well as a robust cash cushion.

However, it has now been three years since Tesla launched a new passenger vehicle, a long time by industry standards. This has fueled some analysts’ concerns about Tesla’s ability to maintain its growth trajectory without cutting prices further.

“Deliveries will have to speed up”

But production will have to increase further! This is what Elon Musk himself expects as he will open new factories to achieve his ambitious production goals.

Tesla currently sells four models, which are produced in two plants in the United States (where it produces the S, X, 3 and Y models), one in Shanghai (China, where it produces the 3 and Y models) it’s a other out Berlin (ModelY).

However, we recall that in March, the company announced its intention to build one new industrial center in Monterrey, in northern Mexico.

Recently, Tesla has started production of the new heavy truck, the Semiat its battery plant in Sparks, Nevada. In this sense, we recall that Tesla has already started delivering the new Semi models as early as December 2022.

Tesla shares rose more than 60% in the first quarter, closing Friday at $207.46 ahead of its production and shipments report. (They closed at $123.18 on Dec. 30, the last trading day in 2022.)