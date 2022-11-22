Tesla stock under attack, con its CEO Elon Musk all engrossed in his new Twitter toy, which he just bought.

The quotations of the electric car giant (EV) they have also discounted the Covid alarm in China in the last few hours, which has sparked fears about the risk that Tesla’s Chinese plants will be closed again.

The Beijing government is evaluating the launch of new measures to restrict and block activities as part of its Zero Covid Policy, a policy of zero tolerance towards the virus.

In March, Tesla was forced to suspend production at its Shanghai Gigafactory twice, due to the increase in infections in the area.

It is worth mentioning that the Tesla Gigafactory it is the largest electric car factory in the world, producing 2,000 vehicles every day, mostly cars Model Y e Model 3which are sold to Chinese and Japanese consumers, but also to the European market, which is considered crucial for the company.

Tesla under attack, at its lowest since the end of 2020. Weighs Covid China

It’s no surprise that Tesla stock posted the steepest loss yesterday among S&P 500-traded stocks, slipping as low as -6.5% to $168.52at its lowest since November 2020.

Traders’ anxiety has been reignited by the news of the first deaths since May, in China, linked to Covid.

China has increased restrictions and lockdown measures in some regions: the capital Beijing was also affected.

But obviously we cannot speak only of Covid (which is already a lot, given the size of the Gigafactory).

The Tesla stock has been discounting for months the macroeconomic framework characterized by high inflation and the fear that the whole world would end up in a recession: the inflation-recession mix is ​​perfect for weighing down consumers’ propensity to spend, especially in times of war, where being able to make a forecast is already a quite an undertaking.

It didn’t help either the recent recall of 300,000 Tesla carsdue to a defect in the reversing light.

However, there is something that afflicts Tesla shareholders and those who wonder whether it is appropriate to position themselves in the title, after the recent slaps on the Stock Exchange: this something is, precisely, Elon Musk’s new toy, aka Twitter.

In fact, Musk has been focused on Twitter since at least April, when he launched his $44 billion takeover offer for the social network: a takeover bid that immediately became a full-fledged financial soap opera, all engraved in the tweets that Elon wrote in a feverish and chaotic way.

A soap opera in which the twists are not lacking: Elon Musk’s decision to let go of the bone by ending the matter in court is memorable and ushering in a summer of high tension between the tycoon and Twitter’s top management.

Eventually, Musk announced that he would go ahead with the acquisition, at a previously agreed-to price of $54.20 per share.

The delusions were suspended with a brief interlude of reality at the end of October, when Elon Musk, founder and number one of Tesla, officially became the CEO and new owner of Twitter. But the parenthesis lasted for a few hours, as comments, tweets and shocking announcements immediately resumed: first of all, that of cutting up to 3700 jobs, or 50% of the staff, in order to reduce costs and generate higher turnover. But also the proposal to charge 8 dollars to verified and professional accounts, those with the blue tick.

Other days of feverish and constant exaltation of one’s ego followed, panic ‘Twitter is going to shut down’complete with hashtags #RIPTwitter #TwitterTakeover #TwitterDown and obviously, #Mastodon, the name of the alternative social network to Twitter to which many users would be migrating.

Elon Musk and the Milo Manara case. The artist’s reaction

It then exploded the Milo Manara case, with Musk who published a tweet with an image of the designer without taking care to ask for any permission or without asking the problem of a possible copyright infringement.

So that Milo Manara himself commented on the case on Facebook: “I wish Elon Musk would be forced to tweet a thousand times: “I will never use Milo Manara drawings again without permission. I will never again use Milo Manara’s drawings without permission. I will never again use…” How about I sue him, asking for $44Bn in compensation? Then I could buy back Twitter and give it back to someone else to manage!…“.

That is to say:

“I wish Elon Musk was forced to tweet a thousand times: I will never use Milo Manara’s drawings again without permission. I will never use Milo Manara’s drawings again without permission. I will never use again… What if I sue him, asking him $44Bn in compensation? So I could buy Twitter back and hand it over to someone else!”

Meanwhile, while Twitter has officially become the platform in which Elon Musk gives vent to his delusions, always in the spotlight of the world, the question is a must: what is Tesla doing?

Things for the title, as written above, are not good at all, for the reasons mentioned above.

But Tesla also discounts the Twitter factor: both because its CEO has continued to unload the shares, and for what the hedge fund world itself considers “a loss of attention” by the tycoon against the automaker, as Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne explained in a recent note, speaking of “a loss of focus” on TSLA since the Twitter purchase.

Tesla: Stock thuds, -50% YTD. What analysts say

After wild rallies cashed in 2020 and 2021, Tesla stock has fallen more than 50% since the start of 2022: and the sells have been accentuated since Musk, at the beginning of April, revealed that he had acquired a significant stake in Twitter.

The thuds brought the market capitalization of the EV giant to slip below the $1 trillion mark, grabbed for the first time at the end of October 2021 and confirmed until April. Today, Tesla is valued at $530 billion.

In this regard, an article by Bloomberg points out the enormous gap that exists between the value of the stock and the target price set on average by analysts.

After dropping 52% this year to $167.87it emerges that the company’s shares should fly by 80% to hit the 12-month average target price set by the strategists, equal to $302.

In the face of analysts who fear new thuds, Bloomberg indicates that there are several that however, they remain bullish on Tesla.

In fact, the news agency article indicates that, according to the data examined, 27 analysts have a “buy” rating on the TSLA stock, compared with 11 “hold” and 7 “sell”.

The most bullish view bets on a 12-month stock value of $530. The hope, for those who invest in Tesla, is that the EV group deserves it such a trust placed.