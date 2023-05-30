Tesla: Elon Musk lands in Beijing

A private jet used by the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk arrived in Beijing, according to a Reuters testimony.

According to the sources, Musk is expected to meet with senior Chinese officials and visit the Tesla plant in Shanghai, in what would be his first trip to China in three years.

The trip comes as Tesla faces intensifying competition from Chinese-made EVs and some uncertainty over plans to expand the Shanghai industrial complex that Musk last visited in early 2020.

China is Tesla’s second largest market after the United States, and the Shanghai plant is the electric car maker’s largest production hub.