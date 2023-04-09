Home Business Tesla: Employees are said to have shared customer recordings
Business

Tesla: Employees are said to have shared customer recordings

by admin
Tesla: Employees are said to have shared customer recordings

Criticized: The surveillance function of the Tesla cameras.
The Washington Post / Kontributor

Tesla employees are said to have shared intimate footage from customer cameras internally for years, as Reuters learned from conversations with employees.

The recordings include intimate situations and accidents.

“It was an invasion of privacy, to be honest. And I always joked that I would never buy a Tesla after seeing how they treated some of these people,” an employee told the „Guardian“ according to

Between 2019 and 2022, Tesla employees are said to have internally shared private videos and images from customers’ Tesla cameras. The Reuters news agency learned this from discussions with nine employees of the company. For Tesla, the matter could become a data scandal.

The recordings include intimate situations and accidents. The images and videos were quickly shared internally among Tesla employees, as a former employee pointed out „Guardian“ betrayed. “It was an invasion of privacy, to be honest. And I always joked that I would never buy a Tesla after seeing how they treated some of these people,” said another employee.

If recordings were actually shared among the Tesla workforce, it could be a violation of Elon Musk’s company’s privacy policy. Tesla’s surveillance mode has been criticized in the past. The Consumer Center Federal Association (vzbv) has sued Tesla for misleadingly advertising Sentinel Mode, a parking surveillance camera. According to the vzbv, the mode violates data protection law.

read too

The Tesla works council is demanding the highest salaries in the German auto industry – Grünheide is still far from it

kh

You may also like

“Presence in China is becoming even more important”

Right-wing culture? We need avant-garde

China Shipbuilding signed CMA CGM’s 21 billion-billion-billion-billion large...

Disney boss Bob Iger takes on DeSantis

Camila Giorgi, vertiginous miniskirt and boots: breathtaking photos...

Majority considers nuclear shutdown to be wrong

Pension cuts: reduced checks for pensioners. The government...

Huawei’s late-night statement: It has no intention or...

French Alps, an avalanche overwhelms tourists: four dead...

“The atmosphere in the office in Spain is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy