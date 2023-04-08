Home Business Tesla employees are said to have shared intimate videos of customers
“Safety” is the word used over and over again on the Tesla website when describing Autopilot functionality. To ensure this, “every new Tesla vehicle is equipped with eight external cameras and powerful image processing.” In addition, the manufacturer of electric cars assures its millions of customers that their privacy is “enormously important to the company and always will be”. The cameras that Tesla puts in vehicles to aid driving are “designed from the ground up to protect your privacy.”

But now a possible scandal is shaking confidence in the company founded by billionaire Elon Musk: Between 2019 and 2022, groups of Tesla employees are said to have shared private videos and pictures taken by the car cameras of several customers via an internal messaging system. This emerges from interviews by the Reuters news agency with nine former employees.

A video of the accident spread “like wildfire”.

As a result, some of the recordings caught Tesla customers in embarrassing situations. A former employee described video of a man approaching a vehicle completely naked. According to the report, there were also recordings of traffic accidents, garages and private properties in the internal chats.

In the interviews, a former employee describes the distribution of an accident video from 2021 as “like wildfire”. according to the British newspaper The Guardianto see a Tesla enter a residential area at high speed and hit a child on a bicycle, according to another former employee. According to him, the video spread in a Tesla office in San Mateo, California.

